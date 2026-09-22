Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Passes Away At 75

Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji’s mother, has died after years of public appearances with the actor.
Rani Mukerji has often described her mother as a strong personal influence and steady presence.
Krishna Mukerji was associated with the Bengali film industry and worked as a playback singer.
Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, has breathed her last at the age of 75. The family confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, September 22.
The family has requested privacy to grieve the loss. The cause of her death is not disclosed yet.
Rani Mukerji mother death
The statement read: "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon."
"The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief," it read further.
Krishna Mukerji's influence on Rani
For years, Krishna Mukerji appeared beside Rani at several industry functions and events and became a familiar face to film audiences.
She shaped Rani’s life and career. Rani has often described her close bond with her mother, who also worked in the Bengali film industry as a playback singer.
The National Award winner has repeatedly described her mother as a strong personal influence and a steady presence in her life.
Rani said her mother inspired much of the performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, where she played a Bengali mother trying to win back her children.
At a 2023 promotional event for the film, Rani said she had gone through material linked to the real-life case. She added that much of the role drew from years of observing her mother.
Speaking at a promotional event for the film, she said, "As an actor, I wanted to being my interpretation to the character. I didn't want too much of baggage and have people find similarities between my role and the real person."
"Ashima had many tapes recorded of Sagarika, and I saw those for some references, but the rest of the character is actually based on my mum. She's the most Bengali person I know... Be it feeding us with her hands, putting a tika on us... I drew strength and inspiration from my mother," she added.
Krishna was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, who co-founded Filmalaya Studios and died in 2017.