Dan Wolman, Manju Borah’s Indo-Israeli Film Murders Too Close - Love too Far Selected For Italy’s Lakes Noir Festival

Murders Too Close - Love too Far has been selected for the Lakes Noir International Film Festival in Italy.
The film is described as the first Indo-Israeli co-production.
It will be screened in the Omicidi troppo vicini segment from September 24 to 27 in Varese and Luino.
Murders Too Close - Love too Far, billed as the first Indo-Israeli co-production, has made the cut for the Lakes Noir International Film Festival in Italy. The event centres on thrillers, noir and crime films.
The film will screen in the Omicidi troppo vicini section. Lakes Noir runs from September 24 to 27 in Varese and Luino, Italy.
Co-directed by Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman and Indian filmmaker Manju Borah, the film is also drawing attention because Wolman will be honoured at the gala. The festival will present him with its Lifetime Achievement Award — Premio alla Carriera.
What Dan Wolman said about the collaboration
Wolman is known for films such as Floch, My Michael, An Israeli Love Story and Valley of Strength.
"My heartfelt thanks to Manju Borah who unfortunately cannot join me there and to the entire film crew in Assam for their dedication, talent, and spirit of collaboration, and to our editor, Eyal Amir, for his sensitive and creative work in shaping the film," Wolman told PTI.
"I'm grateful to the festival for this recognition and delighted that the film will meet new audiences," he added.
About Murders Too Close - Love too Far
In a previous interview with PTI, Wolman said the idea took shape after the Nirbhaya case shook India.
"On December 28, 2012, I attended the New Delhi International Film Festival with my film 'Gei Oni' . A few days earlier , the horrific gang rape and murder , had happened. I was there in the streets of Delhi witnessing the huge demonstrations and marches of mainly women after the incident," Wolman said.
"It was then and there that the idea for the film Murder Too Close - Love Too Far was born. I wrote to my friend Manju Borah from Assam about my idea and fortunately she agreed to co - produce and co – direct the film with me," he said.
Wolman said the story explores universal themes of abuse, violence, corruption, group behaviour, gang and mob mentality.
"These are a part of life here in Israel as anywhere else in the world. I have made films in America, Europe, Africa and China and all deal with similar stories, issues and problems," Wolman stressed.
Siddharth Nipon Goswami, Shaminn Mannan, Seema Biswas, Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, Adil Hussain and Diganta Hazarika round out the cast.