Possible Love Becomes First Korean Film To Win Silver Lion At Venice Film Festival

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The acclaimed director's latest film received the festival's second-highest honour after a well-received world premiere.

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Possible Love
Possible Love Wins Venice Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize Photo: REUTERS/ IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Possible Love is the first Korean film to win Venice’s Grand Jury Prize.

  • Lee Chang Dong previously won Venice’s Best Director award for Oasis.

  • Possible Love stars Jeon Do Yeon, Zo In Sung and Sul Kyung Gu.

Lee Chang Dong's Possible Love has made history at the Venice International Film Festival after winning the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize. The film is the first Korean title to receive the prestigious Grand Jury Prize at the festival and marks another major recognition for the acclaimed filmmaker.

Possible Love wins Silver Lion at Venice

Possible Love received the second-highest honour at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. The film previously earned a six-minute standing ovation at its world premiere, adding to the anticipation around Lee Chang Dong’s return to cinema.

The award also marks a significant return to Venice for Lee. He previously won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the festival 24 years ago for his 2002 film Oasis. Possible Love is his first feature in eight years.

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Lee Chang Dong's Possible Love, plot and cast

The film follows two married couples whose lives become intertwined while a documentary is being made. A laid-off worker and his wife find themselves connected to a documentary filmmaker and her husband, forcing the four characters to confront their contrasting lives and hidden desires.

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Possible Love Trailer - YouTube

Possible Love features a prominent ensemble led by Jeon Do Yeon, Zo In Sung, Cho Yeo Jeong and Sul Kyung Gu. The film marks another major international festival milestone for Korean cinema.

Possible Love release date and Netflix premiere

Possible Love will first arrive in South Korean cinemas on September 23, then stream on Netflix on November 6.

Possible Love Trailer - YouTube
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Lee Chang Dong's latest film now heads into its theatrical release, with the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize adding further attention to one of the year's most anticipated Korean films.

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