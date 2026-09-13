Devoleena Bhattacharjee questioned Rohit Roy’s contribution to television and individual recognition.
Rohit Roy described television as a “dustbin medium” during an interview.
Naman Shaw also criticised Rohit Roy over his television industry remarks.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee has hit back at Rohit Roy after the actor called television a "dustbin medium”, questioning his long association with the industry and saying many people know him as Ronit Roy's brother. Her comments came after Rohit questioned the difference between television and films.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls out Rohit Roy
Speaking to IANS, Devoleena said Rohit was "biting the hand that feeds them" by dismissing television. She also questioned his individual contribution to the medium, saying, “Forget about movies, I honestly don't even remember which TV series he was in. If I am being honest, most people only know him as Ronit Roy's brother.”
She added that Ronit himself became popular through television. “Ronit earned popularity from TV itself. That's his biggest identity, I guess. I am not even sure how huge Rohit's individual contribution has been. If TV was so bad, why did he decide to be a part of it for so many years? And now he is calling the same medium a ‘dustbin, ’ she said.
Devoleena defends television industry
Devoleena, who became widely known as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, said television remains central to her career. "It is my home. It has given me everything: work, identity, respect and a career. Whatever I am today, I am because of television. I will always be proud and grateful to be a part of it.”
She also questioned whether Rohit’s comments were aimed at Bollywood stars who appear on television. “Today every big Bollywood star comes to television to promote their films, host reality shows, and stay connected with the audience. Is he trying to say that they are all working in a dustbin medium?” she said.
What Rohit Roy said about Television
Rohit had earlier said, "This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn't come across as ungrateful. But television is a dustbin medium. You watch it today, it’s like yesterday's newspaper. Tomorrow, you forget about it.”
He also said, “Quite honestly, television actors don’t have the carriage that film actors have,” while arguing that actors should conduct themselves with “grace” and “dignity”.
Rohit’s remarks have also drawn criticism from Naman Shaw.