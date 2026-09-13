Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹5.5 Cr

Haiwaan earned ₹2.50 crore on Day 2 across 5,759 shows.
Akshay Kumar’s film reached ₹5.50 crore India net after two days.
Bhooth Bangla had opened at around ₹16 crore earlier this year.
Haiwaan's box office collection on day 2 fell further after its underwhelming opening. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer earned ₹2.50 crore net in India on Saturday, taking its two-day total to ₹5.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.
Haiwaan box office collection day 2 sees further drop
The film recorded around 11% occupancy on Friday, with morning shows at 5%, afternoon and evening shows at 12% and night shows reaching 18%. On Saturday, it played across 5,759 shows and collected ₹2.50 crore net.
Its India gross now stands at ₹6.60 crore after two days. The film also earned around ₹1 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its worldwide gross to ₹8.60 crore.
Haiwaan box office collection struggles to gain momentum
Early trade commentary described the opening as "absolutely shocking”, with Sacnilk noting that Haiwaan would require strong word of mouth to recover from its weak start. Low occupancy and modest per-show averages have added to concerns about the film's theatrical run.
The film opened in theatres on Friday, September 11, 2026. Its performance will now depend heavily on whether collections pick up during the coming weekdays.
Haiwaan vs Bhooth Bangla box office
The contrast with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's earlier 2026 release Bhooth Bangla is stark. The horror-comedy opened at around ₹16 crore net, including previews, and eventually crossed ₹182 crore net in India and ₹270 crore worldwide.
Haiwaan, meanwhile, has managed ₹5.50 crore net in two days. The sharp gap between the two films has made its opening particularly disappointing for the actor-director combination.