Hanuman Ansh Outpaces Haiwaan And Mirzapur: The Movie On Day 38 At Box Office

Hanuman Ansh earned ₹0.94 crore on Day 38 across 1,259 shows.
Mirzapur The Movie reached ₹171.86 crore India net after Day 10.
Haiwaan collected just ₹0.06 crore on its third day.
Hanuman Ansh's box office collection continued its strong run on Day 38, with the devotional film earning ₹0.94 crore net in India. The film stayed ahead of Haiwaan and Mirzapur: The Movie on Friday, taking its domestic net collection to ₹194.07 crore, according to Sacnilk.
Hanuman Ansh box office collection continues strong run
The film recorded ₹0.94 crore across 1,259 shows on Day 38. Its India gross collection has now reached ₹229.26 crore. The film's sixth-week performance remains particularly strong after a major turnaround at the box office.
Hanuman Ansh had opened to just ₹10 lakh before gaining momentum after its second week. Its collections then surged, with the film reportedly earning ₹61 crore in its fourth week and ₹90 crore in its fifth week.
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Falls Further
Meanwhile, Haiwaan continued to struggle during its opening weekend. The Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer earned only ₹0.06 crore net on Day 3 across 920 shows, taking its India net total to ₹5.56 crore. Its domestic gross stood at ₹6.67 crore.
The film marks Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 17 years and also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. Directed by Priyadarshan, it is an official remake of his 2016 Malayalam film Oppam.
Mirzapur The Movie holds steady
Mirzapur: The Movie remained ahead of Haiwaan but far behind Hanuman Ansh on Day 10. The crime drama earned ₹0.41 crore net across 1,368 shows, taking its India net total to ₹171.86 crore. Its domestic gross collection has reached ₹204.87 crore.
Haiwaan and Mirzapur: The Movie are now competing for attention while Hanuman Ansh continues its unlikely sixth-week run at the top of the daily box office charts.
The three films are currently running in theatres, with Haiwaan arriving on September 11, 2026.