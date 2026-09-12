Hanuman Ansh Storms Past ₹ 200 Crore, Trampling Mirzapur The Movie

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Triumph

As per the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹ 205.73 crore gross at the domestic box office. The nett collection of the film towers at over ₹ 170 crore at the domestic box office. The film opened with 250 screens. But the magnificent box office collection has now ensured the film capturing as many as 2,000 screens. Hanuman Ansh opened on a weak note, earning only ₹ 10 lakh on its opening day, and closing its first two weeks with a net haul of just ₹ 1.48 crore. But a major difference swept especially from the third week, gaining force and minting incredible numbers. It's now the smallest film to have gained entry in the coveted Rs 200 crore club, decimating The Kashmir Files (₹ 15 crore) by a hefty margin.