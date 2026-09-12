Hanuman Ansh Storms Past ₹ 200 Crore, Trampling Mirzapur The Movie

Hanuman Ansh continues to make incredible progress at the box office.
It has raced past ₹ 200 crores.
It was made on a budget of ₹ 2 crore.
Hanuman Ansh appears unstoppable. The devotional hit has emerged one of the film's biggest surprises, gloriously rising over a month since release. Circling the life and teachings of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, the film has crossed ₹ 200 crore at the box office. It was made on a shoestring budget of ₹ 2 crore. The film, which was released in Indian theatres on August 7, began slow at the box office, showing modest collections in its initial two weeks before catching fire through stellar word-of-mouth.
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Triumph
As per the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹ 205.73 crore gross at the domestic box office. The nett collection of the film towers at over ₹ 170 crore at the domestic box office. The film opened with 250 screens. But the magnificent box office collection has now ensured the film capturing as many as 2,000 screens. Hanuman Ansh opened on a weak note, earning only ₹ 10 lakh on its opening day, and closing its first two weeks with a net haul of just ₹ 1.48 crore. But a major difference swept especially from the third week, gaining force and minting incredible numbers. It's now the smallest film to have gained entry in the coveted Rs 200 crore club, decimating The Kashmir Files (₹ 15 crore) by a hefty margin.
Written and helmed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh trails a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he travels across North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba. The saint's gospel of love, service and compassion changed scores of lives.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel. Hanuman Ansh boasts, for the first time since its release, the number 1 film at the Indian box office. On Friday, it raced past Mirzapur: The Movie, which earned ₹ 9.50 crore that day. The new release, Haiwaan, was surpassed by both these films.