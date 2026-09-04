Hanuman Ansh Set for Worldwide Release By Hombale Films On September 11

Hombale Films will release Hanuman Ansh across international theatres.
The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, chronicles the spiritual journey of freedom fighter Dr Ram Bhosle under Neem Karoli Baba.
Produced on a modest budget of ₹2 crore, the film grossed ₹72.88 crore net domestically by September 3.
Devotional film Hanuman Ansh is going global. The movie based on Neem Karoli Baba had been doing a phenomenal business at the domestic market. Daily record-breaking ticket sales across the country have paved the way for its international rollout.
Hombale Films announced on Thursday that it will take the film to international audiences on September 11, 2026. Its domestic success has opened overseas distribution for a title that began with a modest release and a weak opening day.
Hanuman Ansh overseas release
Hombale Films, known for backing KGF and Kantara, will distribute the film abroad through its international arm, Hombale Overseas. The production house made the announcement in an social media post.
"A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, Hombale Films, are proud to take Hanuman Ansh to international audiences through Hombale Overseas," the production house wrote. "The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as Hanuman Ansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026," it added.
Story and release
Vishal Chaturvedi wrote and directed the film. It follows Dr Ram Bhosle, an Indian freedom fighter whose journey from underground rebel to yogi unfolds under the guidance of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji.
The film opened in Indian theatres on August 7. It started slowly and earned just ₹10 lakh on day one.
Its early run remained muted for two weeks. After that, word of mouth drove stronger collections and turned the film into a breakout success.
Box office milestones
The turnaround was sharp. By its fourth weekend, Hanuman Ansh collected ₹28 crore in three days and became the No. 1 film at the Indian box office, outgrossing Yash-starrer Toxic.
Chaturvedi has said Bollywood did not support the film at first. After its success, he said, the same people flooded him with congratulatory calls and messages.
Mounted on a reported ₹2 crore budget, Hanuman Ansh has turned into a massive commercial triumph. Domestic net earnings reached ₹72.88 crore by September 3. Distributing the film abroad could lift total global gross receipts past the ₹150 crore mark.