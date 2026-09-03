Heyy Babyy 2 Confirmed: Sajid Nadiadwala Brings Akshay Kumar Film Back After 19 Years

Heyy Babyy 2 to return to Australia

The original Heyy Babyy was extensively shot in Australia, and the sequel will now return to the country as part of the new production agreement. In a statement, Sajid Nadiadwala recalled his experience of filming there, saying, “Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers.”