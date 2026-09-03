Heyy Babyy 2 Confirmed: Sajid Nadiadwala Brings Akshay Kumar Film Back After 19 Years

Heyy Babyy 2 is officially confirmed nearly 19 years after the original.
Sajid Nadiadwala will shoot the upcoming sequel as part of Australia deal.
Akshay Kumar and original Heyy Babyy cast return remains unconfirmed currently.
The much-loved 2007 comedy Heyy Babyy is officially getting a sequel. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed Heyy Babyy 2, nearly two decades after the original film brought Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan together on screen. The announcement came during a visit by New South Wales Premier Chris Minns to Nadiadwala's Mumbai office.
The sequel is part of a new three-film collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Australia. While the makers have confirmed that Heyy Babyy 2 will be among the projects shot in the country, details about its cast, director and storyline are yet to be announced.
Heyy Babyy 2 to return to Australia
The original Heyy Babyy was extensively shot in Australia, and the sequel will now return to the country as part of the new production agreement. In a statement, Sajid Nadiadwala recalled his experience of filming there, saying, “Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers.”
He added that the experience of shooting the original film had been memorable for the entire team and expressed his happiness about taking three more productions to Australia.
Chris Minns also welcomed the collaboration, saying, “Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry.”
Will the original Heyy Babyy cast return?
For now, Sajid Nadiadwala has not confirmed whether Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh or Fardeen Khan will return for Heyy Babyy 2. There is also no confirmation about Sajid Khan returning as director.
Released in 2007, Heyy Babyy followed three carefree bachelors whose lives are turned upside down after a baby is left in their care. The film was produced by Nadiadwala and featured Boman Irani and Juanna Sanghvi in key roles.
With the sequel now officially confirmed, more details about its cast and story are expected to be announced in the coming months.