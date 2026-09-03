Lollapalooza India 2027 Lineup: KATSEYE, Olivia Dean, Anuv Jain, Indian Ocean And More Announced

Olivia Dean and Limp Bizkit headline the Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup.
KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C. and 5 Seconds of Summer also perform.
Anuv Jain, Aditya Gadhvi and Indian Ocean join Indian artistes.
Mumbai is gearing up for another major music weekend as the Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup has finally been announced. The fifth edition of the festival will bring together international stars and homegrown artistes across four stages, covering genres ranging from pop and rock to electronic, hip-hop, folk and R&B.
The two-day music festival will bring together international and Indian artistes across four stages, with performances spanning pop, rock, electronic, hip-hop, folk and R&B. Among the biggest talking points from this year's announcement is Olivia Dean's appearance, which will mark her much-awaited performance for Indian fans.
Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit and KATSEYE lead Lollapalooza India 2027
Fresh from winning Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammy Awards, Olivia Dean will make her way to the Lollapalooza India stage with songs including Messy, Dive and Man I Need. Limp Bizkit will also perform, bringing their catalogue of nu-metal hits such as Break Stuff, Rollin' and Nookie to Indian audiences.
KATSEYE joins the lineup alongside Fontaines D.C., St. Vincent, Steve Angello, 2manydjs, Rachel Chinouriri, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift, Alain Johannes and Isyana Sarasvati, among others.
Anuv Jain, Aditya Gadhvi and Indian Ocean join the festival
The Indian lineup features Anuv Jain, Aditya Gadhvi, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan and Yashraj, alongside several independent artistes from across the country.
Ricky Kej will perform with Stewart Copeland of The Police, while The Manganiyar Seduction is also set to take the stage. Scribe, Swadesi, Rhea Raj, Maneesh On The Beat, Varijashree Venugopal, Donn Bhat and Anoushka Maskey are among the other artistes announced.
Lollapalooza India 2027 will take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24. With Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit and KATSEYE leading a lineup that moves across genres and generations, the festival is shaping up to be one of the biggest live music events of the year.