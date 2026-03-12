Column | Meenakshi Jain on Left and non-Left Historians and Whose History It Is

Strachey’s opinions were strongly refuted by Indian scholars of the late 19th and early 20th century, most famously by Radha Kumud Mukherjee in his The Fundamental Unity of India. Other historians like A.S. Altekar, K.P. Jaiswal and V.V. Mirashi, to name a few, presented exhaustive studies of ancient Indian intellectual and cultural history as a counter to Strachey’s argument that it was the British who unified India and gave her modern institutions. Surprisingly, in independent India, the Left school of historiography has reiterated the view of British colonial administrator-scholars. In the view of Left historians, Indian civilisation from the outset denied due space to the feminine principle, it consisted of mutually antagonistic religious sects and groups; and lacked participation of substantial sections of society. Though research has challenged these views, it is mostly missing from the Left narrative.