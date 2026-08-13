Rybakina Stuns Gauff With Stunning Comeback To Reach Canada Open Final

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Elena Rybakina staged a stunning comeback against Coco Gauff to reach the Canadian Open final, defeating the American fourth seed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in a hard-fought semi-final in Montreal. Gauff made the stronger start and edged a tight opening set 7-5, putting Rybakina under early pressure. However, the second seed responded emphatically, taking control of the match with powerful serving and aggressive baseline play. Rybakina levelled the contest at 6-2 before carrying her momentum into the deciding set, where she produced another dominant display to complete the comeback. The Kazakh finished with 21 winners and 49 unforced errors, while Gauff hit 17 winners and committed 60 unforced errors. The victory secured Rybakina's maiden Canadian Open final, where she will face Iga Swiatek.

Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina Canada open Semi-final
Elena Rybakina celebrates her win over Coco Gauff during National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
1/9
Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina Canada open
Coco Gauff reacts during her loss to Elena Rybakina during National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
2/9
Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts while playing against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during National Bank Open semi final tennis action in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
3/9
Elena Rybakina Toronto Semifina
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina hits a return to Japan's Naomi Osaka during a National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
4/9
Gauff vs Rybakina highlights
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts in a match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during semi-final National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
5/9
Rybakina comeback win Gauff
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns the ball from Coco Gauff of the United States during semi-final National Bank Open tennis action in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
6/9
Canadian Open womens semifinal 2026
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during a semi-final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstann at National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
7/9
Coco Gauff vs Elena Rybakina Canada open Semi-final
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball from Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during a National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
8/9
Hard court tennis match
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina hits a forehand against USA's Coco Gauff during a National Bank Open semi final tennis match in Toronto, Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
9/9
Coco Gauff Toronto exit
USA's Coco Gauff serves the ball against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during a National Bank Open semi final tennis match in Toronto, Wednesday, August 12, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

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