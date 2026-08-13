Rybakina Stuns Gauff With Stunning Comeback To Reach Canada Open Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 August 2026 5:05 pm

Elena Rybakina staged a stunning comeback against Coco Gauff to reach the Canadian Open final, defeating the American fourth seed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in a hard-fought semi-final in Montreal. Gauff made the stronger start and edged a tight opening set 7-5, putting Rybakina under early pressure. However, the second seed responded emphatically, taking control of the match with powerful serving and aggressive baseline play. Rybakina levelled the contest at 6-2 before carrying her momentum into the deciding set, where she produced another dominant display to complete the comeback. The Kazakh finished with 21 winners and 49 unforced errors, while Gauff hit 17 winners and committed 60 unforced errors. The victory secured Rybakina's maiden Canadian Open final, where she will face Iga Swiatek.