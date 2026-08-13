Kusal Mendis’ Former Coach Dies After Dispute During Cricket Match, 17-Year-Old Arrested

Veteran coach Sumith Fernando died at 62 after an altercation during a Colombo cricket match
Police arrested a 17-year-old school player over the incident, reportedly triggered by a dispute over drinking water
Fernando’s death comes days before Sri Lanka host India in the first Test at Galle
Sri Lankan cricket has been left mourning after veteran coach Sumith Fernando died at the age of 62 following an altercation involving players during a cricket match in Colombo. Fernando was taken to hospital after the August 8 incident and died while receiving treatment on August 11.
Police have arrested a 17-year-old school cricketer on suspicion of assaulting the coach and placed him under child probation custody until August 17 after he was produced before a Colombo court.
According to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report, the incident has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's cricketing community, with Fernando remembered as a respected coach who played an important role in developing young cricketers. His death has also come just days before Sri Lanka begins its two-Test series against India.
Fernando was a former coach at Prince of Wales' College in Moratuwa, where he mentored several young players, including Kusal Mendis during his schooldays. Mendis later went on to become one of Sri Lanka's leading international batters and has also captained the national ODI side.
Fernando subsequently served as a curator at Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club, a prominent club in Sri Lanka's domestic cricket structure. His funeral was held on Thursday.
Why Did The Fight Happen?
According to police, the confrontation began over a seemingly routine dispute involving drinking water during a cricket match on August 8. The disagreement between two players escalated into a physical altercation, following which Fernando was taken to hospital. He died three days later while undergoing treatment.
A 17-year-old school player was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assaulting Fernando. After being produced before a Colombo court on Tuesday, the teenager was placed under child probation custody until August 17 as authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The timing of the tragedy has added a sombre note to Sri Lanka's preparations for the arrival of India. The two sides are scheduled to begin their first Test at the Galle International Stadium on August 15, before moving to Colombo for the second match from August 23. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
India enter the contest with a strong overall record against Sri Lanka, but Galle has historically provided the hosts with a significant advantage. Sri Lanka have won three of the five Tests between the teams at the venue, while India have won two.
The first Test is also expected to be heavily influenced by spin. India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has hinted that the visitors could potentially field three left-arm spinners, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar, as they prepare for a surface expected to become increasingly helpful to spin.
India will also be without Jasprit Bumrah for the series, leaving Mohammed Siraj and the team's other pace options with greater responsibility in the demanding heat and humidity of Galle.
But before the cricket action begins, Sri Lankan cricket is confronting a tragedy involving one of its own. Fernando's death has cast a shadow over the build-up to the India series, with the cricket community mourning a coach who spent decades helping young players find their way into the sport. The Sri Lankan players are also expected to wear black armbands during the Galle Test as a mark of respect for the late coach.