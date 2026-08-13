India Could Play 3 Spinners vs Sri Lanka? Morne Morkel Drops Big Hint Ahead Of Galle Test

Morne Morkel hints India could field three left-arm spinners in Galle
Kuldeep, Jadeja and Suthar offer different skills and attacking options
Morkel stresses patience, intensity and adaptability for India’s fast bowlers
India could unleash a rare three-pronged left-arm spin attack against Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle, with bowling coach Morne Morkel hinting that Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar could all feature in the playing XI. The first Test begins on August 15, with the conditions expected to increasingly assist spin as the match progresses.
The possibility would give captain Shubman Gill three very different spin options. Jadeja brings control and relentless accuracy, Kuldeep provides an attacking wrist-spin threat, while Suthar offers a more conventional left-arm orthodox option capable of extracting turn. Morkel believes the contrasting skill sets make the combination a genuine attacking possibility rather than a selection concern.
Morkel Explains India's Three-Spinners Strategy
Morkel was particularly clear about the variety available within India's spin department, highlighting why the three left-armers could complement each other rather than duplicate one another.
“Kuldeep is there, and he's the attacking sort of bowler and for us, his experience and class can't look past. So yeah, I think for us they're all different in their way,” Morkel told reporters.
The bowling coach pointed out that the trio possesses different strengths, giving Gill flexibility depending on the situation.
“So one (Suthar) turns a bit more, one (Jadeja) is slightly more accurate and I don't think it's a (three left-arm spinners) massive concern for us.”
Morkel believes the key will ultimately be how Gill manages his bowling resources.
“It’s just how Gill is going to use those guys at certain times. But yeah, I mean in terms of skill they've got the skill to get the 20 wickets for us,” he added.
India's squad already includes all three spinners, with Saransh Jain providing another option after receiving his maiden Test call-up.
Galle Conditions Could Test India's Fast Bowlers
Morkel's comments also underline the importance of Galle's conditions. While the surface could offer reasonable batting opportunities initially, the expectation is that spin will become increasingly influential as the Test develops.
“Traditionally also if you look at the venue how it stacks and how it's been played up, that's sort of the way (three spinners) to go I think. The way we go with our spin bowling attack or spinners, it’s a very attacking option.”
He added that India must be prepared for a demanding Test where patience and sustained execution could prove decisive.
“But looking at the surface, you know, to me, looks like a good surface, and I think as the Test goes on, you know, something will start to happen.”
The pace department presents a separate selection dilemma. With Mohammed Siraj the experienced frontline option, India could have to choose between Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar for another seamer's spot. Both are included in the official Test squad alongside the three left-arm spinners.
Morkel remains confident in the options available, particularly after seeing the pacers work in difficult conditions.
“It's all about your mindset. If you're a fast bowler, you know, the ball will go softer after 20-35 overs but then what is our next step? To be street-smart in terms of how we're going to use the crease? How are we going to use our short ball?”
For India, the ultimate challenge will be maintaining intensity throughout the five days. Morkel's comments suggest the team is preparing for multiple scenarios, but the conditions at Galle could ultimately make spin the defining factor in the first Test.