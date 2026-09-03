Ranvir Shorey Blasts Swara Bhasker As 'Utterly Shameless' Over Controversial Padmaavat Remarks

Swara Bhasker received severe backlash for her remarks on Padmaavat's Jauhar scene.
Ranvir Shorey condemned her comments.
Bhasker had penned an open letter to Sanjay Bhansali back in 2018.
Ranvir Shorey has lashed out at Swara Bhasker's controversial comments on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 film, Padmaavat. He slammed her remarks as "utterly shameless". Ranvir Shorey took to X to criticise her remarks.
He wrote, "I still don’t get it! Comparing Jauhar (suicide by fire in defiance of inevitable and endless rape, violence and even necrophilia!) to rape survivors? Where’s the connection? They’re two completely different sets! The only intention can be to malign one group of people while trying to whitewash the other! Utterly shameless!"
Swara Bhasker's Comments On Padmaavat's Jauhar Scene
Recently, Bhasker was speaking at the Woman Life Freedom discussion at Delhi’s India International Centre when she insisted that the climax of Padmaavat had disturbed her and questioned the message it could send to survivors of sexual violence.
She said, "I was watching it, and I thought that if God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward that I didn’t commit suicide to save my honour. Is that what you want to tell in a society like ours where I feel like, anyway, there is a rape epidemic? Is this what we want to tell our survivors that they don’t deserve to live, that if you actually would have been an honourable and brave woman, you would have killed yourself. Are we saying that rape is the end of a woman’s life? This scene was so problematic."
The comment went viral on social media, triggering a storm of backlash. Bhasker took to Instagram and shared a video message clarifying that she did not call Rani Padmavati "coward". She further questioned whether films like Padmaavat should be made if they "send the message that a woman’s purity is more valuable than her life?"
In 2018, Bhasker had written an open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the release of Padmaavat, where she claimed she felt reduced to a vagina while watching it.