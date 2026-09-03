Deepak Hooda-Krunal Pandya Rift Sorted? Rajasthan Cricketer Set To Return To Baroda After Five Years

Deepak Hooda is set to return to Baroda in domestic cricket after five years away, with the Baroda Cricket Association confirming that the move follows a settlement between the batter and Krunal Pandya. "Yes, Deepak is coming back to Baroda. He and Krunal (Pandya) have spoken to each other. Everything is sorted between them," BCA CEO Snehal Parikh told TOI on Thursday.