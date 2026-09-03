Deepak Hooda-Krunal Pandya Rift Sorted? Rajasthan Cricketer Set To Return To Baroda After Five Years

Deepak Hooda is set to return to Baroda in domestic cricket after spending five years away playing for Rajasthan
BCA CEO Snehal Parikh confirmed that Hooda and Krunal Pandya have resolved their past differences
The rift originated before the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when Hooda walked out of the team hotel following a dispute with Pandya
Deepak Hooda is set to return to Baroda in domestic cricket after five years away, with the Baroda Cricket Association confirming that the move follows a settlement between the batter and Krunal Pandya. "Yes, Deepak is coming back to Baroda. He and Krunal (Pandya) have spoken to each other. Everything is sorted between them," BCA CEO Snehal Parikh told TOI on Thursday.
Hooda had left Baroda after a fallout that led to his move to Rajasthan. His return brings him back to his home team after the dispute that forced his exit from the domestic side.
Rift And Return
The split began in 2021, according to indiatimes.com. Hooda joined Rajasthan as a professional for the 2021-22 domestic season after severing ties with Baroda.
The dispute triggered disciplinary sanctions. In January, the BCA suspended the cricketer for the 2020-21 season citing "indiscipline". Hooda had vacated the team hotel before Baroda played their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener in January 2021, accusing captain Krunal Pandya of abusive words, "bad behaviour" and "bullying" that left him "depressed, demoralised and under pressure". Parikh added that "all issues between BCA and Hooda had been sorted now".
Career Record And Exit
The 31-year-old holds a solid first-class pedigree. Across 67 red-ball games, Hooda accumulated 4,267 runs at an average of 45.39, compiling 14 hundreds and 18 half-centuries alongside an unbeaten top score of 293. He also claimed 29 wickets at 41.44, registering personal best bowling figures of five for 31.
In 109 List A matches, Hooda has scored 3,340 runs at 38.83, with six centuries and 17 half-centuries, and a highest score of 104. He has also taken 42 wickets at 29.92, with a best haul of five for 55.
His Twenty20 career spans 230 matches. In those games, Hooda piled up 3,972 runs at an average of 24.67, hitting two hundreds and a peak score of 108.
For India, the all-rounder played 10 ODIs, scoring 153 runs at 25.50 and taking three wickets at 39.66. He also featured in 21 T20Is, tallying 368 runs at 30.66 with six wickets at 12.66, last appearing against New Zealand on February 1 2023. Separately, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will remain Baroda's guest player strictly for white-ball fixtures, Parikh said.