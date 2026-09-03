BCCI Review Meeting LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Team India Futures In Focus

BCCI Review Meeting LIVE Updates: Here’s all the updates from the BCCI review meeting in Mumbai. With the New Zealand tour and 2027 ODI World Cup ahead, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s futures, along with India’s overseas struggles, are on the agenda. Stay tuned for live updates

BCCI Review Meeting LIVE Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the BCCI review meeting in Mumbai, with head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and COE head VVS Laxman in attendance. The meeting comes at a crucial juncture for Indian cricket, with the team set to tour New Zealand later this year and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup already underway. India’s disappointing UK tour is likely to be reviewed, while the fitness and return timelines of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya could also be discussed. Rohit Sharma’s ODI future and the coordination between the selectors, coaching staff and COE are among the other key talking points. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

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