BCCI To Question India’s Recent Struggles? Gambhir, Agarkar And Laxman Face Key Review Meeting - Report

BCCI will review India’s recent overseas struggles, with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar and VVS Laxman expected to discuss the team’s performances and future plans
Injury management will be a key focus, with concerns surrounding Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and several other players
The 2027 ODI World Cup roadmap will be discussed, including workload management, player fitness, selection and preparations for upcoming overseas assignments
Indian cricket is heading into a crucial phase, and the BCCI has decided it is time to take a closer look at what has gone wrong. The board has reportedly called head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman to its Mumbai headquarters for a review meeting on Thursday.
The discussions will go beyond India's recent results, with the board expected to examine the team's away performances, recurring injury problems and the roadmap towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. The timing is significant, with India coming off a difficult run in Ireland and England and facing an important New Zealand assignment later this year.
From Ireland And England Losses To Bigger Questions
India's recent overseas record has raised eyebrows. The T20I side suffered a 2-0 series defeat in Ireland in June, ending a run of 16 consecutive unbeaten T20I series. Things deteriorated further in England, where India were beaten 4-0 in a five-match T20I series, including a 125-run defeat in Nottingham. The ODI series provided some relief, with India winning the opener in Birmingham, but England eventually prevailed 2-1.
The review will therefore be less about dissecting individual matches and more about identifying structural issues. With India preparing for the 2027 World Cup, the BCCI wants the coaching staff, selectors and high-performance unit to be aligned on player workloads, selection priorities and preparation.
The upcoming New Zealand tour makes those decisions even more important. India are scheduled to play five ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests there, creating a demanding stretch for players who could be central to the World Cup plans.
Injury Management Becomes A Major Talking Point
Perhaps the most pressing issue will be fitness management. India have repeatedly struggled to get their strongest squad on the field, while communication between the Centre of Excellence, selectors and team management has come under scrutiny. Jasprit Bumrah's fitness became a particularly prominent case, with the fast bowler ultimately ruled out of the Sri Lanka assignment after initially being considered for selection.
The issue remains relevant even now. Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana were included in India's Afghanistan T20I squad but are still awaiting fitness clearance, with tests scheduled for September 9.
Hardik Pandya's recovery will also be discussed. The selectors want him fit for the 2027 World Cup, but his current bowling workload remains restricted, with the all-rounder reportedly unable to bowl more than five or six overs in an ODI.
VVS Laxman has previously defended the Centre of Excellence, stressing that it is not merely a rehabilitation centre and that injuries are an unavoidable part of professional cricket.
The meeting, therefore, arrives at an important juncture. India's recent losses may have triggered the review, but the bigger objective is to ensure that the team enters the next major cycle with clearer planning, better communication and, most importantly, its key players available when they matter most.