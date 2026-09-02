Enzo Fernandez Transfer: Man City Sign Chelsea Star For £125m, Equals Premier League Record

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Enzo Fernandez joins Manchester City for a record £125 million, becoming the joint-most expensive Premier League transfer and the first player to command two £100m-plus moves

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Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez reacts after a Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Summary of this article

  • Enzo Fernandez joins Manchester City for £125m, becoming the joint-most expensive Premier League transfer ever

  • Fernandez becomes the first player to command two £100m-plus transfers, following his £106.8m move to Chelsea in 2023

  • The transfer highlights the Premier League’s escalating spending, with four of the five biggest deals now involving transfers from 2025 or 2026

Enzo Fernandez has officially become the joint-most expensive transfer in Premier League history after Manchester City completed a £125 million deal to sign the Argentina midfielder from Chelsea. The move, completed on transfer deadline day, sees Fernandez match the fee Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak in 2025.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract with City and becomes the latest major addition to Pep Guardiola's squad as the club looks to strengthen its midfield and challenge for the Premier League title.

Premier League's biggest-ever transfers

Fernandez's move also gives him a unique place in football's transfer history. He previously joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for £106.8 million, meaning he has now been involved in two transfers worth more than £100 million. He is the first player to be sold for a fee exceeding £100 million on two occasions.

RankPlayerTransferFee
1=Enzo FernándezChelsea → Man City£125m
1=Alexander IsakNewcastle → Liverpool£125m
3Morgan RogersAston Villa → Chelsea£117m
4Elliot AndersonNottingham Forest → Man City£116m
5Enzo FernándezBenfica → Chelsea£106.8m
6Bradley BarcolaPSG → Liverpool£106m
7=Jack GrealishAston Villa → Man City£100m
7=Florian WirtzLeverkusen → Liverpool£100m
7=Declan RiceWest Ham → Arsenal£100m
7=Moisés CaicedoBrighton → Chelsea£100m

Fees are based on reported initial/guaranteed figures and may exclude add-ons.

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Chelsea's head coach Xabi Alonso greets Chelsea's Reece James after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion in London. - | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea's Estevao celebrates scoring during the League Cup soccer match between Chelsea and Luton Town in London. - Adam Davy/AP Photo
Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon tackles Chelsea's Pedro Neto during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea in London, Monday, Aug. 24, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, left, and Romeo Lavia applaud the fans after the final whistle in the pre-season friendly match between Real Sociedad and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. - John Walton/AP Photo

A remarkable second blockbuster move

Fernandez spent three-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, becoming an important part of Chelsea's midfield and helping the club win the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup. He also enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists before helping Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final.

His departure represents another huge piece of business for Chelsea, who have generated significant revenue from player sales, while City's aggressive spending underlines their ambition to rebuild and compete at the highest level.

Fernandez's £125 million transfer also continues an extraordinary period of Premier League spending, with Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson joining the list of deals above £115 million during the same summer.

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