Enzo Fernandez Transfer: Man City Sign Chelsea Star For £125m, Equals Premier League Record

Enzo Fernandez joins Manchester City for £125m, becoming the joint-most expensive Premier League transfer ever
Fernandez becomes the first player to command two £100m-plus transfers, following his £106.8m move to Chelsea in 2023
The transfer highlights the Premier League’s escalating spending, with four of the five biggest deals now involving transfers from 2025 or 2026
Enzo Fernandez has officially become the joint-most expensive transfer in Premier League history after Manchester City completed a £125 million deal to sign the Argentina midfielder from Chelsea. The move, completed on transfer deadline day, sees Fernandez match the fee Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak in 2025.
The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract with City and becomes the latest major addition to Pep Guardiola's squad as the club looks to strengthen its midfield and challenge for the Premier League title.
Premier League's biggest-ever transfers
Fernandez's move also gives him a unique place in football's transfer history. He previously joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for £106.8 million, meaning he has now been involved in two transfers worth more than £100 million. He is the first player to be sold for a fee exceeding £100 million on two occasions.
|Rank
|Player
|Transfer
|Fee
|1=
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea → Man City
|£125m
|1=
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle → Liverpool
|£125m
|3
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa → Chelsea
|£117m
|4
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottingham Forest → Man City
|£116m
|5
|Enzo Fernández
|Benfica → Chelsea
|£106.8m
|6
|Bradley Barcola
|PSG → Liverpool
|£106m
|7=
|Jack Grealish
|Aston Villa → Man City
|£100m
|7=
|Florian Wirtz
|Leverkusen → Liverpool
|£100m
|7=
|Declan Rice
|West Ham → Arsenal
|£100m
|7=
|Moisés Caicedo
|Brighton → Chelsea
|£100m
Fees are based on reported initial/guaranteed figures and may exclude add-ons.
A remarkable second blockbuster move
Fernandez spent three-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, becoming an important part of Chelsea's midfield and helping the club win the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup. He also enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists before helping Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final.
His departure represents another huge piece of business for Chelsea, who have generated significant revenue from player sales, while City's aggressive spending underlines their ambition to rebuild and compete at the highest level.
Fernandez's £125 million transfer also continues an extraordinary period of Premier League spending, with Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson joining the list of deals above £115 million during the same summer.