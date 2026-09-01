Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger has chosen to retire from international duty with the German national team
The 33-year-old centre-back concludes an international career with the Mannschaft that spanned more than a decade
Rüdiger's sole silverware with Germany came during their victorious 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup campaign
Antonio Rüdiger has chosen to retire from Germany duty to focus on Real Madrid, according to MARCA. The 33-year-old defender has not yet made a public announcement.
He leaves the Mannschaft after more than a decade as an international. His only title with Germany was the 2017 Confederations Cup.
Club Focus And Fitness
According to MARCA, Rüdiger wants to stay fit and remain available for Real Madrid. His current contract expires next summer.
He has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons. Playing fewer games and using FIFA breaks to rest looks like the right call if he wants to extend his career at the club.
Antonio Rüdiger’s journey to Real Madrid began in the summer of 2022 when he arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea. Seeking a new challenge at the absolute pinnacle of club football, the German central defender signed a four-year deal, instantly bringing his trademark grit, elite athleticism, and fierce competitive edge to the Los Blancos backline.
Stepping into a squad rich with winning pedigree, Rüdiger wasted little time embedding himself into the defensive fabric of the club, seamlessly adapting to the immense pressures, tactical demands, and winning culture expected of any Real Madrid galáctico.
His career in the Spanish capital has been defined by clutch defensive interventions, memorable personal duels, and a rapidly cemented status as a fan favorite. From his famous bloodied header against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League—where he bravely risked injury to score a vital equalizer—to his physical masterclasses locking down some of Europe's most lethal strikers, Rüdiger quickly evolved into an indispensable pillar under Carlo Ancelotti.
His aggressive front-foot defending, vocal leadership on the pitch, and infectious, high-energy personality off it made him the beating heart of a defensive unit that navigated numerous injury crises. Across his tenure, Rüdiger has added major silverware to his resume, playing a central role in triumphs across La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and domestic Spanish cups, consistently rising to the occasion on the biggest European and domestic nights.
Currently not a sureshort starter at the club due to Konate's arrival, Rüdiger wants to prove himself under Mourinho. For a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and treats every challenge like a battle, safeguarding his fitness is the key to ensuring that his chapter with Los Blancos remains one of the most decorated and enduring defensive reigns in the club's recent history.
Germany Career Ends
Antonio Rüdiger has established himself as one of the definitive defensive cornerstones for the Germany national team (Die Mannschaft) over a decade defined by leadership, high-intensity defending, and resilience.
Making his senior international debut under manager Joachim Löw on May 13, 2014, in a 0–0 draw against Poland, Rüdiger transitioned from a promising young talent into an undisputed defensive general. While injury cruelly robbed him of a place in Germany's victorious 2014 FIFA World Cup squad, he bounced back to lift his first major international silverware two years later at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, playing a crucial role in a youthful German side that triumphed over-the-odds.
Over his extensive international career, Rüdiger has accumulated roughly 86 caps for his country, anchoring the backline across multiple major global tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, as well as UEFA Euro 2020, Euro 2024, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Known for his fierce competitiveness, elite recovery pace, and uncompromising physical duels, he has chipped in with a handful of vital goals from central defense while serving as an emotional catalyst and vocal leader for the team. Whether marshalling a high defensive line or driving his team forward from the back, Rüdiger's tenacious, no-nonsense style has made him an iconic figure in modern German football history.