US Open 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff And Alexandra Eala Matches

The first round of the 2026 US Open reaches its conclusion at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows as Day 3 rounds out the opening act of the year's final Grand Slam. With the draw already delivering its share of shocks — headlined by Novak Djokovic's stunning exit to Mariano Navone — the remaining seeds still awaiting their bow will be eager to avoid becoming the next name on the upset list.