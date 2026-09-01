US Open 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff And Alexandra Eala Matches

Day 3 at Flushing Meadows features high-stakes opening-round clashes as top seeds and veterans close out the first act of the US Open.
Headlined by Alexander Zverev's title defense opener and Gael Monfils' emotional New York farewell, the outer and stadium courts are set for intense battles
Title hopefuls like Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina also look to stamp their authority and advance safely into the second round
The first round of the 2026 US Open reaches its conclusion at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows as Day 3 rounds out the opening act of the year's final Grand Slam. With the draw already delivering its share of shocks — headlined by Novak Djokovic's stunning exit to Mariano Navone — the remaining seeds still awaiting their bow will be eager to avoid becoming the next name on the upset list.
As the tournament's outer courts, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and Arthur Ashe Stadium all come alive on the same afternoon, Day 3 brings together title contenders, hometown favorites, and a handful of players making their final appearances on the Flushing Meadows hard courts.
All You Need To Know About US Open 2026 Day 3 Matches
Men's Singles
Francisco Comesana Vs Flavio Cobolli
Francisco Comesana takes on fifth seed Flavio Cobolli in a testing assignment for the in-form Argentine. Comesana's flat, heavy-hitting groundstrokes and improving hard-court instincts have made him a dangerous floor-level threat all season, but Cobolli's court coverage and increasingly potent forehand have carried him deep into the world's top tier, giving the Italian the tools to control the rallies from the back of the court.
Dane Sweeny Vs Corentin Moutet
Wildcard Dane Sweeny gets the chance to test himself against the mercurial Corentin Moutet in front of a crowd that will be firmly behind the Australian. Sweeny's straightforward, first-strike hard-court game will look to deny Moutet any rhythm, while the Frenchman's variety-laden, drop-shot-heavy style thrives on disrupting exactly that kind of pace, setting up a stylistic clash as much as a physical one.
Filip Misolic Vs Francisco Cerundolo
Filip Misolic squares off against 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in a battle pitting the Austrian's counter-punching, clay-honed patience against the Argentine's more aggressive, forehand-first approach to the hard courts. Cerundolo enters as the clear favorite on paper, but Misolic's ability to extend rallies and probe for openings means the seed will need to stay disciplined to avoid a lengthy afternoon.
Arthur Fery Vs Lorenzo Musetti
Home-continent underdog Arthur Fery, fresh off his breakthrough run at Wimbledon, takes his rapidly rising confidence into a clash with 13th seed and Olympic bronze medallist Lorenzo Musetti. Fery's flat, aggressive ball-striking has been the story of his summer, while Musetti's elegant one-handed backhand and all-court craft give him the class edge — assuming he can keep the Briton from dictating with his serve.
Andrea Guerrieri Vs Alex de Minaur
Andrea Guerrieri walks into a stern test against sixth seed Alex de Minaur, one of the tour's most relentless movers and returners. Guerrieri will need his flattest, most direct shot-making to keep points short, because de Minaur's trademark speed and refusal to give away free points tend to grind down opponents who allow the Australian to settle into extended baseline exchanges.
Adolfo Daniel Vallejo Vs Gael Monfils
In one of the most poignant fixtures of the fortnight, Adolfo Daniel Vallejo faces former world No. 6 Gael Monfils, who has confirmed this US Open will be among his final major appearances. Expect Louis Armstrong Stadium to give the Frenchman a heartfelt send-off, with Monfils looking to draw on decades of big-stage experience and his still-explosive athleticism for one more deep run at Flushing Meadows.
Alexander Zverev Vs Lorenzo Sonego
Top seed and reigning Roland-Garros champion Alexander Zverev opens his US Open title defence against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev's booming serve and heavy groundstrokes make him the clear favorite, but Sonego's flat, first-strike hitting and big-occasion pedigree mean the German cannot afford to ease into the match, especially with the draw already having claimed several of the tournament's biggest names.
Women's Singles
Thea Frodin Vs Elena Rybakina
Wildcard Thea Frodin takes on second seed Elena Rybakina in a daunting assignment against one of the biggest servers and cleanest ball-strikers in the women's game. Rybakina arrives with the world No. 1 ranking within reach if she reaches the semifinals, giving her every incentive to make a fast, efficient start against the American teenager.
Yulia Putintseva Vs Belinda Bencic
Yulia Putintseva's high-octane intensity and relentless competitiveness collide with 12th seed Belinda Bencic's composed, all-court game. Putintseva thrives on turning matches into scrappy, emotionally charged battles, while Bencic's clean ball-striking and big-match experience as a former Olympic champion give her the tools to keep the contest on her own terms.
Madison Keys Vs Alina Korneeva
Fresh off her Australian Open title run, 22nd seed Madison Keys begins her US Open campaign against Russian teenager Alina Korneeva on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Keys' thunderous serve and forehand remain among the most explosive weapons on tour, but Korneeva's fearless, flat-hitting style and rapid rise through the rankings make her exactly the kind of dangerous, low-pressure opponent capable of springing an early upset.
Tatjana Maria Vs Jelena Ostapenko
Tatjana Maria's crafty slice-and-variety game takes on the raw power of 30th seed Jelena Ostapenko. Maria's ability to disrupt rhythm and draw errors has troubled bigger hitters throughout her career, but Ostapenko's take-the-racquet-out-of-your-hands aggression means the German will have little time to dictate terms if the Latvian finds her range early.
Mirra Andreeva Vs Janice Tjen
Fifth seed and reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva faces Indonesia's Janice Tjen in a clash pitting elite defensive retrieval and precocious tactical maturity against the underdog's fearless, nothing-to-lose ball-striking. Andreeva enters as a heavy favorite on the back of her breakout season, but Tjen's flat, aggressive game gives her a puncher's chance if she can find her range from the baseline.
Zeynep Sonmez Vs Coco Gauff
Zeynep Sonmez brings home-continent underdog energy into a clash with fourth seed and 2023 champion Coco Gauff. Sonmez's flat, aggressive hitting will look to rush the American off the ball, while Gauff's elite speed, improving forehand, and major-winning pedigree at this very venue make her the heavy favorite to advance into the second round.
Mary Stoiana Vs Alexandra Eala
American wildcard Mary Stoiana takes on 17th seed and Filipina breakout star Alexandra Eala in a match with a vocal home crowd firmly split. Stoiana's direct, first-strike approach will aim to deny Eala any rhythm, while Eala's calm shot tolerance and big-stage composure — on full display throughout her rise this season — make her the player to beat.
When And Where Will The US Open 2026 Day 3 Matches Take Place?
All of Tuesday's fixtures will be hosted across the outdoor hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, with headline encounters taking place on the tournament's premier stages: Arthur Ashe Stadium hosts marquee showdowns for stars like Alexander Zverev, Madison Keys, and Coco Gauff, while Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand host fixtures such as Gael Monfils' emotional send-off and Alex de Minaur's opener, alongside outer courts hosting the rest of the day's lineup.
What Time Will The US Open 2026 Day 3 Matches Begin?
Francisco Comesana vs Flavio Cobolli – 8:30 PM IST
Dane Sweeny vs Corentin Moutet – 8:30 PM IST
Thea Frodin vs Elena Rybakina – 8:30 PM IST
Yulia Putintseva vs Belinda Bencic – Outer courts, from 8:30 PM IST
Madison Keys vs Alina Korneeva – 9:00 PM IST
Arthur Fery vs Lorenzo Musetti – 9:40 PM IST
Taylor Fritz Vs Darwin Branch - 10:10 PM IST
Tatjana Maria vs Jelena Ostapenko – Outer courts, from 10:10 PM IST
Mirra Andreeva vs Janice Tjen – 10:10 PM IST
Filip Misolic vs Francisco Cerundolo – 10:50 PM IST
Andrea Guerrieri vs Alex de Minaur – 2:30 AM IST (September 2)
Adolfo Daniel Vallejo vs Gael Monfils – 4:30 AM IST (September 2)
Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Sonego – 5:40 AM IST September 2)
Zeynep Sonmez vs Coco Gauff – Late Night Session, from 4:30 AM IST (September 2)
Mary Stoiana vs Alexandra Eala – 06:10 AM IST (September 2)
(All timings are approximate on the basis of court availability)
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The US Open 2026 Day 3 Matches?
The US Open 2026 matches will be broadcast live on television across Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The US Open 2026 Day 3 Matches Online In India?
Fans in India can stream the tournament live through the SonyLIV app and website.