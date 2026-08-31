US Open 2026 Day 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek Matches

US Open 2026 Day 2 gets underway at Flushing Meadows with high-profile global stars stepping onto the hard courts for the opening round
Defending champions and former major winners like Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and Naomi Osaka headline the marquee singles action
Top contenders and returning veterans navigate dangerous early matchups across Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadium
The action continues at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows as the second day of the main draw unfolds. With the tournament settling into its rhythm, the world's elite tennis players return to the iconic New York hard courts for another blockbuster slate of high-stakes encounters under the New York sun and the dazzling stadium lights.
As ranking points, career milestones, and the coveted hard-court major trophy hang in the balance, Day 2 builds intensely upon the competitive tone being set by the opening round. Contenders and dark horses alike look to stamp their authority early, avoiding the treacherous upsets that traditionally lurk in the opening rounds of a major championship.
All you Need To Know About US Open 2026 Day 2 Matches
Men's Singles
Roman Safiullin Vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz opens his Flushing Meadows campaign on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Roman Safiullin, renewing a head-to-head rivalry that stands level at 1-1. Safiullin famously caught the Spaniard off guard on the indoor hard courts of the 2023 Paris Masters, though Alcaraz leveled the score in their subsequent meeting.
Returning to Grand Slam action after navigating minor physical layoffs earlier in the season, the 2nd-seeded Spaniard arrives looking to assert his trademark dominance, but Safiullin's flat, aggressive ball-striking off both wings means Alcaraz cannot afford a slow start.
Matteo Arnaldi Vs James Duckworth
Matteo Arnaldi enters as the 30th seed to face Australian veteran James Duckworth. Arnaldi made a massive splash here by reaching the second week in 2023 and relies on suffocating court coverage and heavy topspin to wear down opponents. Duckworth, meanwhile, will lean on his sharp grass-and-hard-court pedigree, utilizing his serve-and-first-strike mentality to shorten points against the dogged Italian baseline grinder.
Stan Wawrinka Vs Matteo Berrettini
Stan Wawrinka takes to the grounds for a blockbuster veteran showdown, squaring off against fellow heavy-hitter Matteo Berrettini. Both players have battled notable injury disruptions and long medical absences over recent seasons that threatened to derail their careers. Now working their way back to peak physical conditioning, Wawrinka's trademark single-handed backhand and Berrettini's thunderous serve-and-forehand combination promise a vintage collision of raw power.
Otto Virtanen Vs Andrey Rublev
Otto Virtanen heads into his opening-round clash against 23rd seed Andrey Rublev having successfully navigated the qualifying rounds. The big-serving Finn possesses a lethal delivery that can dictate play on quick hard courts, but he faces a massive mental and physical hurdle against Rublev.
The Russian has been managing lingering fatigue and deep-run pressure throughout the North American summer swing, making his trademark ferocious foreheads and baseline intensity vital as he looks to fend off a potential upset trap.
Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs Arthur Fils
Stefanos Tsitsipas and 10th-ranked Arthur Fils lock horns in an explosive, high-voltage clash. Tsitsipas arrives looking to re-establish himself among the game's elite after navigating ranking fluctuations earlier in the season, utilizing his dynamic single-handed backhand and tactical variety. Fils enters high on confidence after recently capturing his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati, bringing raw athleticism and explosive power to turn this into a physical battle.
Grigor Dimitrov Vs Alexei Popyrin
Grigor Dimitrov brings his sublime, timeless shot-making up against the dangerous hard-court threat of Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Dimitrov relies on smooth court geometry and tactical discipline to maneuver opponents. Popyrin arrives with confidence off the back of his hard-court success, looking to lean on his massive serve and flat groundstrokes to shorten points and overpower the veteran from the baseline.
Women's Singles
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Camila Osorio
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka headlines the court as she initiates her fierce hunt for another major hard-court title. The powerhouse contender relies on overwhelming opponents with thunderous power and relentless first-strike aggression. Camila Osorio counters with her exceptional court speed, heavy topspin, and crafty drop shots, looking to disrupt the rhythm of the heavy-hitting favorite and spring an upset.
Entering Flushing Meadows as the defending champion and the world No. 1, Sabalenka boasts an elite hard-court record of over 20 wins on the surface this season alone, anchoring her status as the woman to beat on North American cement. However, Osorio arrives having built a reputation as a gritty competitor capable of absorbing pace and extending rallies, meaning Sabalenka will need to remain disciplined through the long exchanges to avoid an early-round scare.
Ashlyn Krueger Vs Amanda Anisimova
Ashlyn Krueger anchors a high-voltage home-crowd appearance against 10th-seeded compatriot Amanda Anisimova. Krueger looks to dictate play with a heavy first serve and aggressive flat groundstrokes. Anisimova matches that firepower with her own deep, flat-hitting baseline game, aiming to translate her strong major pedigree into a deep fortnight run in New York
Iga Świątek Vs Wang Xiyu
Iga Świątek tests her elite defensive retrieval and relentless court pressure against the dangerous lefty game of China's Wang Xiyu. The multi-time major champion applies constant pressure to force opponents deep behind the baseline as she targets another Flushing Meadows crown. Wang owns a potent lefty forehand that can rush opponents, but she will need to sustain an exceptionally high threshold of clean execution to crack the champion's armor.
Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova
Naomi Osaka returns to the New York hard courts where she claimed two of her four Grand Slam titles, bringing her box-office star power and lethal service games. The multi-time major champion has a history of raising her level under the bright lights of Flushing Meadows as she searches for a deep title run. Anastasia Zakharova steps out ready to counter with her gritty, high-intensity baseline defense and tactical discipline as she fights to absorb the power and secure a career-defining breakthrough.
When And Where Will The US Open 2026 Day 2 Matches Take Place?
All of these marquee Day 2 matches will be hosted across the outdoor hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, with headline encounters taking place on the tournament's premier stages: Arthur Ashe Stadium will host blockbuster showdowns for stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, while Louis Armstrong Stadium serves as the battleground for marquee fixtures like Ashlyn Krueger versus Amanda Anisimova, alongside outer tournament courts hosting the rest of the day's lineup.
What Time Will The US Open 2026 Day 2 Matches Begin?
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Arthur Fils – 8:30 PM IST (August 31)
Otto Virtanen vs. Andrey Rublev – 8:30 PM IST (August 31)
Roman Safiullin vs. Carlos Alcaraz – 10:10 PM IST (August 31)
Matteo Arnaldi vs. James Duckworth – 10:30 PM IST (August 31)
Stan Wawrinka vs. Matteo Berrettini – 11:30 PM IST (August 31)
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alexei Popyrin – 2:10 AM IST (September 1)
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Camila Osorio – 09:00 PM IST (August 31)
Ashlyn Krueger vs. Amanda Anisimova – 10:10 PM IST (August 31)
Iga Świątek vs. Wang Xiyu – 04:30 PM IST (September 1)
Naomi Osaka vs. Anastasia Zakharova – 6:10 AM IST (September 1)
(All timings are approximate on the basis of court availability)
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The US Open 2026 Day 2 Matches?
The US Open 2026 matches will be broadcast live on television across Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The US Open 2026 Day 2 Matches Online In India?
Fans in India can stream the tournament live through the SonyLIV app and website.