'I Didn't Even Get To See Him': Mariano Navone Reacts After Stunning Novak Djokovic At US Open

Mariano Navone stunned Novak Djokovic in a five-set US Open thriller, securing the biggest victory of his career
Navone called Djokovic his childhood idol, describing the win at Arthur Ashe Stadium as an “unbelievable feeling”
The Argentine urged himself to stay focused, saying he must recover quickly and prepare for his next match
Mariano Navone produced the biggest victory of his career by stunning Novak Djokovic in the opening round of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The unseeded Argentine prevailed 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a four-hour, 36-minute marathon, ending Djokovic’s pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title.
The defeat was Djokovic’s first opening-round loss at the US Open and his earliest exit from a Grand Slam since 2006. Djokovic, who battled vomiting, cramps and back and shoulder problems, managed to fight back after dropping the opening set and moved 2-1 ahead, but Navone remained composed as the Serbian’s physical struggles intensified.
‘Novak Has Been My Idol Since I Was A Kid’
Navone’s reaction after the match revealed just how much the victory meant to him. The 25-year-old Argentine had grown up admiring Novak Djokovic and was playing the 24-time Grand Slam champion for the first time. Speaking after his landmark win, Navone said:
“It's an unbelievable feeling right now. Novak has been my idol since I was a kid. Until a few years ago, I was outside the top 100, so I didn't even get to see him until 2023. It's crazy, winning against Novak in 2026, on Arthur Ashe, one of the best courts I have played on," Navone said as quoted by Jiostar.
"I am here with my mom, my dad, my whole team, and my family in Argentina, will be going crazy for sure as well. It means a lot, but now we have to recover. We have to enjoy this, as it's important to enjoy the moment. We have two days, but then we have to prepare for Wednesday and stay focused on the tournament. I got through this one, but tomorrow will be a tough day again,” he added.
The victory was especially significant given Navone’s journey. The Argentine had climbed from outside the world’s top 100 and reached a career-high ranking of No. 29 in 2024. He also claimed his maiden ATP title in Bucharest earlier this year, but defeating Djokovic on the sport’s biggest stage represents a completely different level of achievement.
Navone’s composure became increasingly important as Djokovic struggled physically. After taking the fourth set 6-2, he raced through the decider 6-1, refusing to allow the 24-time major champion another escape. For Djokovic, it was a night of frustration and physical adversity; for Navone, it was the moment his childhood idol became the opponent he finally conquered.