Night Play, Kyss, Vimo: MHA Warns Fake Porn Apps Can Take Over Android Phones, Steal Money

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union home ministry has flagged a rise in such financial frauds, with malicious Android applications being promoted through social media advertisements and distributed outside the Google Play Store. According to Hindustan Times, an advisory issued by the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) on August 26 identified apps using names including “Night Play”, “Reloop”, “Kyss”, “Vimo”, “Rivo”, “Nexo” and “Vixa”, along with similar variants.