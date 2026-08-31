Nairobi Airport Strike Disrupts Flights, Delays Thousands Of Passengers

O
Outlook News Desk
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A go-slow strike at Nairobi's main international airport entered its second day on Monday, with workers and government officials due to resume talks over unresolved grievances.

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Nairobi Airport Strike Disrupts Flights, Delays Thousands Of Passengers
Representative Image - Jomo Kenyatta International Airport In Nairobi, Kenya | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • A go-slow by Kenya airport workers has entered its second day at Nairobi’s JKIA

  • Thousands of passengers have faced delays and cancellations amid the disruption

  • Workers and government officials are due to resume talks over unresolved employment and operational grievances

Flight operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi were disrupted on Monday as an airport workers' go-slow strike entered its second day, delaying thousands of passengers.

As per Reuters, The Kenya Aviation Workers' Union (KAWU) said the action was driven by several unresolved grievances, including the failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and what it described as a lack of cooperation from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Kenya Airways subsidiary Jambojet.

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By Outlook News Desk

Flight Disruptions

RwandAir said in an X post on Sunday that it had cancelled two flights because of what it described as air-traffic-control challenges at Nairobi airport.

Passengers told Reuters they had spent hours waiting for updates, with some facing cancellations after repeated delays. One traveller said he had been at the airport for 12 hours while waiting for an alternative flight.

KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema said the union had met government officials on Sunday but the discussions failed to resolve the issues. He said talks would resume on Monday at 11 AM, while the strike would continue in the meantime.

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With negotiations continuing, the immediate impact remains concentrated on passengers facing delays and cancellations at Kenya's main international aviation hub.

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