Tunisia Hit By Water, Power Cuts As Summer Heat Intensifies

Tunisia is facing repeated water and electricity cuts as intense summer heat strains essential services
July 2026 was the country’s second-hottest July since 1950, according to Tunisia’s meteorological service
President Kais Saied has described the disruptions as “planned sabotage” as authorities investigate their causes
Tunisia is sweltering under summer heat as repeated water and electricity cuts affect several regions, adding pressure on households and essential services.
President Kais Saied has described repeated interruptions to water and electricity services as acts of “planned sabotage”, according to the Tunisian government. Authorities said investigations were under way into the disruptions.
Heat Adds Pressure
Tunisia's National Institute of Meteorology said July 2026 recorded a national mean temperature of 31.7°C, which was 3.4°C above the 1991-2020 normal and made it the second-hottest July recorded since 1950.
The unusually high temperatures add pressure on households and essential services, particularly as electricity demand for cooling rises and access to reliable water becomes more important during periods of intense heat.
Water And Electricity Cuts
Tunisia's government has acknowledged repeated interruptions affecting both water and electricity services in several regions. President Saied has raised the issue with officials responsible for the country's electricity and water utilities and called for the causes of the disruptions to be investigated.
State electricity company STEG has also continued publishing notices on electricity interruptions and power-system conditions through its official channels.
What Happens Next?
According to the Presidency of the Government, he said investigations had found evidence of planned sabotage and instructed authorities to identify those responsible.
Authorities are continuing to monitor the electricity and water networks while Tunisia's meteorological service tracks weather conditions.
The immediate focus remains on restoring reliable access to water and electricity in affected regions as the country approaches the end of the summer heat season.