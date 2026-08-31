Tunisia Hit By Water, Power Cuts As Summer Heat Intensifies

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

Tunisia is facing intense summer heat as repeated water and electricity cuts affect several regions, while authorities investigate the causes of the disruptions.

image Prefer on Google
Tunisia Water, Power Crisis
Tunisia Hit By Water, Power Cuts As Summer Heat Intensifies Photo: | Fethi Belaid/AFP
Summary of this article

  • Tunisia is facing repeated water and electricity cuts as intense summer heat strains essential services

  • July 2026 was the country’s second-hottest July since 1950, according to Tunisia’s meteorological service

  • President Kais Saied has described the disruptions as “planned sabotage” as authorities investigate their causes

Tunisia is sweltering under summer heat as repeated water and electricity cuts affect several regions, adding pressure on households and essential services.

President Kais Saied has described repeated interruptions to water and electricity services as acts of “planned sabotage”, according to the Tunisian government. Authorities said investigations were under way into the disruptions.

Heat Adds Pressure

Tunisia's National Institute of Meteorology said July 2026 recorded a national mean temperature of 31.7°C, which was 3.4°C above the 1991-2020 normal and made it the second-hottest July recorded since 1950.

The unusually high temperatures add pressure on households and essential services, particularly as electricity demand for cooling rises and access to reliable water becomes more important during periods of intense heat.

India Rejects Court of Arbitration Award On Indus Waters Treaty - File Photo | Wikipedia Commons
‘Illegally Constituted’: India Rejects Court Of Arbitration Award On Indus Waters Treaty

By Outlook News Desk

Water And Electricity Cuts

Tunisia's government has acknowledged repeated interruptions affecting both water and electricity services in several regions. President Saied has raised the issue with officials responsible for the country's electricity and water utilities and called for the causes of the disruptions to be investigated.

State electricity company STEG has also continued publishing notices on electricity interruptions and power-system conditions through its official channels.

Related Content
Shailene Woodley - X
Chhattisgarh government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the Chief Minister Sports Excellence Mission. - | Photo: Special arrangements
Asian Games Tennis Row: Why Were Five Indian Players Left Out Of India’s Squad? - rohanbopanna/X
FC Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer holds a trophy after defeating Aston Villa during a pre-season friendly soccer match between FC Bayern and Aston Villa at the Audi Football Summit held at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei

What Happens Next?

According to the Presidency of the Government, he said investigations had found evidence of planned sabotage and instructed authorities to identify those responsible.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the electricity and water networks while Tunisia's meteorological service tracks weather conditions.

The immediate focus remains on restoring reliable access to water and electricity in affected regions as the country approaches the end of the summer heat season.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories