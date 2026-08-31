‘Illegally Constituted’: India Rejects Court Of Arbitration Award On Indus Waters Treaty

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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MEA described the Court of Arbitration as an “illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration” and said it had issued what it termed an award concerning interim measures and the status of the treaty

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Indus Water Treaty
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Summary of this article

  • India rejected the Court of Arbitration’s award, saying the body has “no jurisdiction whatsoever” over its sovereign decisions.

  • The MEA said India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday rejected an award issued by a Court of Arbitration concerning interim measures and the status of the Indus Waters Treaty, reiterating that India does not recognise the body’s jurisdiction.

In a statement, the MEA described the Court of Arbitration as an “illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration” and said it had issued what it termed an award concerning interim measures and the status of the treaty.

India said the court had been constituted by the World Bank in what it described as a breach of the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty.

‘Water Is Our Red Line’ Shehbaz Sharif Warns India Over Indus Waters - AP
‘Water Is Our Red Line’ Shehbaz Sharif Warns India Over Indus Water Treaty

By Outlook News Desk

India Rejects Jurisdiction

The government said India had never recognised the Court of Arbitration as having legal existence and maintained that its establishment violated the provisions of the treaty.

“India has never appeared before this body and has refused to take any cognisance of its earlier pronouncements,” the MEA said.

The ministry further said that the court had no jurisdiction to pronounce on India’s sovereign decisions and that its present or future pronouncements would have no effect on projects being undertaken by India.

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The MEA reiterated that India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remained in force.

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