Shailene Woodley Shares How Her Scenes In The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Got Scrapped

The Fault In Our Stars actress continued, “We filmed like three scenes together, me and Andrew Garfield. And then, like a year later, they were like, ‘So, you’re not in the movie anymore.’ And I was like, ‘What? What do you mean?’ And they’re like, ‘We’ve introduced a lot of new characters in this last one, and we’re going to wait for whatever happens between [Emma Stone] and Andrew [Garfield].'”