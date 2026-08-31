Shailene Woodley Shares How Her Scenes In The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Got Scrapped

Shailene Woodley was originally cast as Mary Jane In The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Eventually, her scenes didn't make it to the final cut.
Woodley has recounted the whole experience.
Shailene Woodley was cast as Mary Jane Watson for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 but her scenes never made it to the final theatrical cut. She got an reassurance of being retained for the third part, which eventually never transpired.
During a career retrospective for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Conversations series, Divergent star Shailene Woodley talked about the “fun phone call” in which she was informed she was no longer in the film.
Shailene Woodley On Being Cut Out From Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was the second of two films starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, after Marc Webb’s 2012 reboot, which also featured Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Rhys Ifans as the villainous Lizard. Sony did declared a third film, initially scheduled for 2016 and later deferred to 2018, but it was never made. Instead, the franchise was again rebooted with Tom Holland taking over as Spider-Man.
The Fault In Our Stars actress continued, “We filmed like three scenes together, me and Andrew Garfield. And then, like a year later, they were like, ‘So, you’re not in the movie anymore.’ And I was like, ‘What? What do you mean?’ And they’re like, ‘We’ve introduced a lot of new characters in this last one, and we’re going to wait for whatever happens between [Emma Stone] and Andrew [Garfield].'”
Woodley said she was told the filmmakers wanted to wait until Gwen Stacy's death before introducing Mary Jane.
“’Let’s wait for [Gwen Stacy] to die and then we’ll introduce Mary Jane.’ Which made sense. But then they didn’t make that film.”
“Well, that’s what I was told, you know,” Woodley confessed. “But again, who knows what the truth is. I could have been terrible and they’re like, ‘We can’t do this.'”
The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2013 that Woodley’s scenes had been snipped from the film. At the time, director Marc Webb said the tough decision was made to sharpen the story and focus more deeply on Peter and Gwen’s relationship.
“Shailene is an incredibly talented actress, and while we only shot a few scenes with Mary Jane, we all love working with her,” Webb said.