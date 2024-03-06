TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024: Sarah Rafferty, Shailene Woodley, Coco Gauff, Taraji P. Henson Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics

Women’s Day is round the corner. Every year it provides an excellent chance for everyone to celebrate women and reward their efforts that they make towards bettering society. On the same note the TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 was celebrated in West Hollywood, California, recently. The who’s who of the showbiz world came down for the event.

It was star studded event with celebs like Sarah Rafferty, Shailene Woodley, Coco Gauff, Taraji P. Henson and many others coming together to honour the remarkable women who help make the world a much better place to live in.

You can catch a glimpse of the glitz and glamour from the TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 right here. Scroll down to check out the celebs who came out to celebrate the influential women shaping our world. Here's honouring their achievements right before Women’s Day in West Hollywood.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the celebs who came down for the gala event: