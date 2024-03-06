Art & Entertainment

TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024: Sarah Rafferty, Shailene Woodley, Coco Gauff, Taraji P. Henson Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics

Catch a glimpse of the glitz and glamour from the TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024. See stunning photos of Sarah Rafferty, Shailene Woodley, Coco Gauff, Taraji P. Henson, and more as they celebrate the influential women shaping our world. Join us in honouring their achievements right before Women's Day in West Hollywood.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Women’s Day is round the corner. Every year it provides an excellent chance for everyone to celebrate women and reward their efforts that they make towards bettering society. On the same note the TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 was celebrated in West Hollywood, California, recently. The who’s who of the showbiz world came down for the event.

It was star studded event with celebs like Sarah Rafferty, Shailene Woodley, Coco Gauff, Taraji P. Henson and many others coming together to honour the remarkable women who help make the world a much better place to live in.

You can catch a glimpse of the glitz and glamour from the TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 right here. Scroll down to check out the celebs who came out to celebrate the influential women shaping our world. Here's honouring their achievements right before Women’s Day in West Hollywood.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the celebs who came down for the gala event:

TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Andra Day, from left, will.i.am and Coco Gauff attend the TIME Women of the Year Gala, in West Hollywood, California.

Advertisement
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Taraji P. Henson arrives at the TIME Women of the Year Gala, in West Hollywood, California.

TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Reem Hajajreh arrives at the TIME Women of the Year Gala, in West Hollywood, California.

Advertisement
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

A general view of atmosphere is seen at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, California.

Advertisement
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Lindsey Vonn arrives at the TIME Women of the Year Gala, in West Hollywood, California.

Advertisement
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Sarah Rafferty arrives at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, California.

TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Coco Gauff arrives at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, California.

TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Jessica Sibley attends the TIME Women of the Year Gala, in West Hollywood, California.

TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Andra Day arrives at the TIME Women of the Year Gala, in West Hollywood, California.

TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Kat Graham arrives at the TIME Women of the Year Gala, in West Hollywood, California.

TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Shailene Woodley arrives at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, California.

TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Jacqueline Patterson attends the TIME Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, California.

TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024
TIME Women Of The Year Gala 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Nadia Murad attends the TIME Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, California.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement