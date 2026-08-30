Randy Quaid Rants Over Anne Hathaway's Casting In Days Of Thunder Sequel; Calls Her 'Leftist, Woke, Horrible Choice'

Randy Quaid has expressed displeasure over Anne Hathaway's casting in Days of Thunder sequel.
Quaid suggested Nicole Kidman should return for the second instalment.
Tom Cruise announced Days of Thunder follow-up where he is reprising his role of NASCAR driver Cole Trickle.
Anne Hathaway has joined Tom Cruise for 1990's Days of Thunder sequel. Paramount and Cruise made the announcement on social media. Randy Quaid, who featured as Tim Daland in the original isn’t happy about Hathaway's casting in the follow-up. He suggested Nicole Kidman should return for the second instalment.
Cruise, 64, will reprise his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle.
Why Randy Quaid is unhappy with Anne Hathaway's casting in Days of Thunder
In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Quaid wrote, “Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice,” and argued that the NASCAR audience is “MAGA.” “The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea. It’s interesting because when we made the first one there was also a rush to get it out; editors slept in the cutting room on shifts. This is a weird thing, like they want it to come out and tank,” he wrote.
In another tweet, the actor wrote, “If I were in control of production, a real sequel worth watching for DAYS OF THUNDER would be seeing Tom and Nicole together on screen again. We don’t need a new girl; we need a new race car!”
Quaid's controversies
Quaid is known for his conservative political views and legal disputes. In 2010, he and his wife, Evi Motolanez, were charged with burglary. Without appearing in court, the couple fled to Canada but were deported in 2015. After being detained, a Vermont judge cancelled the extradition request against them, citing irregularities.
In 2020, US President Donald Trump shared several videos of Quaid, endorsing conspiracy theories about election fraud.
Days of Thunder release date
Jonathan Levine will direct the movie, while Cruise produces the project with Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper.
It will hit the screens on June 2, 2028.