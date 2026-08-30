Randy Quaid Rants Over Anne Hathaway's Casting In Days Of Thunder Sequel; Calls Her 'Leftist, Woke, Horrible Choice'

Why Randy Quaid is unhappy with Anne Hathaway's casting in Days of Thunder

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Quaid wrote, “Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice,” and argued that the NASCAR audience is “MAGA.” “The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea. It’s interesting because when we made the first one there was also a rush to get it out; editors slept in the cutting room on shifts. This is a weird thing, like they want it to come out and tank,” he wrote.