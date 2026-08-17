Anne Hathaway Comments On Julie Andrews' Absence In Princess Diaries 3

Anne Hathaway has reacted to Julie Andrews' absence in Princess Diaries 3.
The actress said she'll miss the latter's sense of humour.
She called Andrews a "love conductor".
A couple of days after Julie Andrews confirmed that she won’t return in Anne Hathaway’s long-rumoured Princess Diaries 3 film, the latter has shared with Entertainment Weekly ahead of her Disney Legends induction at the D23 convention what she’ll miss most about having the Mary Poppins legend on set with her while she heads back to the fictional nation of Genovia.
“She’s so warm and she’s so gracious and she’s so funny,” Hathaway said about 90-year-old Andrews, who starred alongside Hathaway in both 2001’s The Princess Diaries and its sequel, which released in 2004.
Anne Hathaway Raves About Julie Andrews
“She brings magic with her wherever she goes. She’s this amazing love conductor,” Hathaway emphasised. “People feel so safe loving her, and she’s so beautiful at receiving love and giving it back to people. And who doesn’t want to be around people like that.”
“How lucky am I that my first studio picture ever starred perhaps the greatest Disney Legend of all time, the incomparable Julie Andrews,” Hathaway told the audience. “I got to learn so much from her when I was just 17. From the time I met her at the first read-through of the Princess Diaries, she showed me that kindness, patience...[and] hard work...[are an] unbeatable combination.”
“I’m not going to be in it,” Andrews told Today.com in August when asked if she would be in the new sequel. “I think the story is slightly different, and I’m not quite sure how they’re dealing with that. But it’s too late for me to do it. I think the story has to continue in Princess Mia. It’s her story. It’s not really mine.” Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the franchise.
Hathaway led the first Princess Diaries film as Mia Thermopolis, a high school teen who discovers she’s the heir to the Genovian throne currently governed by her royal grandmother (Andrews).
The first film grossed over $165 million at the global box office, while the second scored an additional $135 million. Adele Lim is directing the third chapter.