Hayden Panettiere, Heroes Actress, Dead At 36

Beginning her career as a child artiste, Panettiere was just four years old when she was cast on the popular US soap opera One Life to Live. She rose to global stardom at the age of 17 as the invulnerable cheerleader Claire Bennet in Heroes, a series with the popular, enigmatic mantra: “Save the cheerleader, save the world.” The show was a hit and ran for four seasons between 2006 and 2010.