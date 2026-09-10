Remain Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal And Phoebe Dynevor Lead M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Supernatural Thriller

M. Night Shyamalan is back with his latest thriller, Remain.
Remain stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Phobe Dynevor.
Warner Bros is releasing the twisted supernatural romantic thriller on Valentine's Day 2027.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor play a romantic couple whose relationship takes a startling turn in M Night Shyamalan’s Remain. The teaser has dropped.
Remain features Jake Gyllenhaal as a reclusive architect, Tate Gordon, who moves to a small coastal town in Cape Cod to finish his latest project. There, he meets a young woman who draws him out of his shell and into the heart of a deadly mystery that looms over the town.
The film is inspired by author Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name. Shyamalan directs from his own screenplay, with the story a collaboration between Shyamalan and Sparks. The film is produced by Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and Theresa Park, with Sparks executive producing.
Nicholas Sparks Opens Up On Remain
“Long time ago, when we had the original script of The Notebook that was written by Jan Sardi, the studio and I decided, ‘Hey, we’re going to get another writer, and we’re going to start from scratch. He’s going to revise it to the way we want it.’ One of the writers we went to was a young, largely unknown screenwriter. His name was M. Night Shyamalan,” Sparks shared with The Hollywood Reporter.
The film also stars Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty, Jay O. Sanders, Tracy Ifeachor, Hannah James, Caleb Ruminer, Kieran Mulcare and Maria Dizzia.
“When you start going through people who’ve been in my films, I’ve covered a lot of the big [names] … Channing Tatum, Ryan Gosling, Zac Efron … We’re running out of big name stars here especially for certain age groups. (Laughs.) Jake was great! It was really magical the way that came on board,“ Sparks praised the actors. ” When it came to Phoebe, Phoebe was one of three we were debating. She was terrific. They’re both amazing performers and they both did great, great work.“
Remain will be out in theaters on Valentine‘s Day 2027. The film was originally scheduled for a Halloween 2026 release date before finalizing its Valentine’s Day premiere. Earlier this year, Shyamalan shared that Remain was his highest-testing film of his entire career.