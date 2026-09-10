Remain Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal And Phoebe Dynevor Lead M. Night Shyamalan's Latest Supernatural Thriller

“When you start going through people who’ve been in my films, I’ve covered a lot of the big [names] … Channing Tatum, Ryan Gosling, Zac Efron … We’re running out of big name stars here especially for certain age groups. (Laughs.) Jake was great! It was really magical the way that came on board,“ Sparks praised the actors. ” When it came to Phoebe, Phoebe was one of three we were debating. She was terrific. They’re both amazing performers and they both did great, great work.“