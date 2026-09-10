Taapsee Pannu On Comparison With Jaya Bachchan Over Her Behaviour With Paparazzi: 'It's A Compliment'

Objects to paps screaming

Pannu objected to camera operators screaming her name. “After I grew up, nobody has ever shouted at me apart from my parents. They keep yelling, ‘Taapsee! Taapsee! Taapsee!’. If you’re standing close to me, why do you want to shout? I’ve never used that tone back at them, which I should ideally. Even after that, if they choose to call me angry, they may not know what the definition of the word is,” she said.