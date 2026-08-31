Why Jaya Bachchan Advised Maria Goretti Against Marrying Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi recalled Jaya Bachchan's advice to his wife, Maria Goretti, about the challenges of marrying an actor.
The veteran actress shared her own experience of marrying an actor.
Jaya has been married to Amitabh Bachchan for more than five decades.
Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti tied the knot on February 14, 1999, in a church ceremony followed by a traditional nikah. But did you know veteran actor Jaya Bachchan warned Maria against marrying Arshad? In a recent interview, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor recalled Jaya warning Maria before getting married to him.
In several interviews, Jaya Bachchan has spoken about the challenges of marrying an actor and how it is one of the most difficult things in life.
In a conversation with Filmygyan, Arshad remembered what Jaya told about spending life with an actor. “Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, ‘It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.’ I wouldn’t say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you’re always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people,” he said.
He added, “Jaya ji actually said, when Maria and I were getting married, that one of the most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor. She told us, ‘Are you ready for it?’ That’s the reason why, because your job makes you do things that are not normal for a normal couple. So then you have to cross that barrier and still be with that person. So your love has to be beyond normal people’s love and attention.”
Arshad on his interfaith marriage
Earlier, an interview with Lallantop, Arshad revealed that Maria’s Catholic parents were initially hesitant about their marriage.
He said that they were slightly anxious because they expected their daughter to marry another Catholic guy with a 9-to-5 job.
On the work front, Arshad Warsi's last outing was Welcome to the Jungle. His next is Jeevan Bheema Yojana, where is is playing a double role. It will release worldwide in cinemas on September 4. He also has Ghamasaan, releasing on Zee5 on September 11. Warsi also has Asur 3 in his kitty.