KATSEYE's Sophia To Skip European Chapter Of Wildworld Tour, Prioritising Mental Well-Being

KATSEYE's Sophia To Miss Out On The European Leg Of Tour

The message continues, “We sincerely ask for EYEKONS’ warm understanding, as our highest priority will always be the health and long-term well-being of our artists. We will share further updates as they become available. Please continue to send your love, warmth, and support to Sophia and KATSEYE.” Few hours after the official annnouncement was made, Laforteza posted on her Instagram Story, apologizing for missing the tour and saying that she’s been in “ongoing treatment”: