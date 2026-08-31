KATSEYE's Sophia To Skip European Chapter Of Wildworld Tour, Prioritising Mental Well-Being

KATSEYE's Sophia is sitting out the European leg of the upcoming tour.
Sophia will be focusing on her mental well-being.
Recently, KATSEYE hit their first no.1 on the Billboard 200.
KATSEYE member Sophia Laforteza is not joining the group for the U.K. and European dates of their upcoming Wildworld tour, which is slated to kick off on Tuesday.
“We would like to share an update regarding Sophia’s upcoming schedule,” KATSEYE confirmed in a message on their Instagram Stories. “Sophia is focusing on her well-being, and the company remains fully committed to providing her with all the support and resources needed.”
KATSEYE's Sophia To Miss Out On The European Leg Of Tour
The message continues, “We sincerely ask for EYEKONS’ warm understanding, as our highest priority will always be the health and long-term well-being of our artists. We will share further updates as they become available. Please continue to send your love, warmth, and support to Sophia and KATSEYE.” Few hours after the official annnouncement was made, Laforteza posted on her Instagram Story, apologizing for missing the tour and saying that she’s been in “ongoing treatment”:
“I can’t express enough how much i want to participate in this tour and perform for you all,” it reads in part. “I have to remind myself every day that our health and mental well-being should always be prioritized… I’ve been in ongoing treatment and doing everything i can to stay healthy, occupied and happy. You can’t pour from an empty cup.”
“At present, Sophia is on hiatus,” Guevara-Laforteza, her motherm told Vogue Philippines. “She goes to Disneyland every day; she’s baking, she’s painting. She’s literally doing everything to get mentally well.”
KATSEYE has popped up as a breakout global pop group, recently pulling off its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with its EP WILD, which includes the Billboard Hot 100 tracks Pinky Up and Gnarly. The group turns to States for an extensive leg in North America beginning on October 13. This year, the group has been hit by several members announcing hiatuses, interruptions from performance, cancelled concert appearances.