Daayra Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Kareena Kapoor's Crime Thriller Promises Intrigue & Intensity

Daayra's trailer has been launched in Mumbai today.
The crime thriller is headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran-Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Meghna Gulzar has directed the upcoming film.
The makers of Daayra have unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran-Kareena Kapoor Khan's crime thriller. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is set for theatrical release this September.
Meghna's directorial promises to be an engaging crime thriller with intrigue and intensity.
Daayra trailer
The thriller marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Inspired by true events, the film see them as police officers - CP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli who are investigating a case that "places them on opposing sides of the same system."
From the trailer, it seems that the characters remain trapped within systems and the consequences of their choices.
The narrative explores themes of crime, justice, and punishment. The story examines the blurred lines of morality within a tense investigative framework.
The 2-minute and 20-second trailer opens with the two police officers on a case of a police encounter.
The case becomes complicated when a family approaches the authorities seeking help in finding their missing daughter. During the investigation, several details come to light and the clash between the officers heightens with lots of disagreements over the case.
One of the main topics of debate is whether juvenile protection laws should be applied in cases involving minors accused of crimes such as rape and murder.
Watch the trailer here.
What Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran said about their roles
On working with Meghna, Kareena said, "What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character."
She added that playing Ajooni was a new experience for her and working alongside Prithviraj was "a pleasure".
Prithviraj said, "What drew me to DCP Raman Kumar was the complexity beneath his composed exterior and the questions he finds himself grappling with during the investigation."
Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal, and Meghna have written the film. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the gritty thriller will arrive in cinemas in Hindi and Malayalam on September 18, 2026.