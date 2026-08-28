Unabomber Trailer: Jacob Tremblay Turns Into Ted Kaczynski In Netflix Thriller

Unabomber Cast, Crew

On casting the actor, director Janus Metz stated, “Jacob Tremblay is an immensely talented young actor. He has a sensitivity that feels perfect for my vision of Ted when he was a young student at Harvard. There’s a vulnerability and intelligence to Jacob’s look and performance that this story needs. I was convinced that Jacob was right for the part after our first conversation, and it has been a huge pleasure to now finally be able to do the work and hone in on the character with him.”