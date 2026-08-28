Unabomber Trailer: Jacob Tremblay Turns Into Ted Kaczynski In Netflix Thriller

Netflix has dropped a trailer for Unabomber.
Jacob Tremblay leads the new thriller.
Russell Crowe and Shailene Woodley also feature.
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming film Unabomber starring Jacob Tremblay. The film also stars Russell Crowe and Shailene Woodley. The new biographical thriller chronicles the story of Ted Kaczynski, the man who became one of America's most dreaded domestic terrorists. The R-rated film will premiere globally on the streamer on 25 September 2026.
The film trails two parallel timelines, probing both Kaczynski's early life and the investigation that eventually led to his arrest.. To prepare for the role, Tremblay studied recordings of the adult Kaczynski to capture his distinctive voice and mannerisms. Tremblay broke out with the 2015 film, Room, that fetched Brie Larson an Oscar.
“I didn’t even know he went to Harvard until I read the script; I think most people don’t,” Tremblay earlier told Netflix. “But he was a mathematical genius when he was 16. It’s quite fascinating, actually.”
Janus Metz has helmed a few episodes of the Emmy-winning show Andor.
Unabomber Cast, Crew
On casting the actor, director Janus Metz stated, “Jacob Tremblay is an immensely talented young actor. He has a sensitivity that feels perfect for my vision of Ted when he was a young student at Harvard. There’s a vulnerability and intelligence to Jacob’s look and performance that this story needs. I was convinced that Jacob was right for the part after our first conversation, and it has been a huge pleasure to now finally be able to do the work and hone in on the character with him.”
The supporting cast entails Annabelle Wallis as Christiana Morgan, Murray's associate in the experiments, Alexander Ludwig as an FBI agent, along with Steven Ogg and Marc Menchaca. The screenplay was written by Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves, who also serve as executive producers. The film is produced by Sophie Cassidy for 2.0 Entertainment and Doug Belgrad in association with MRC.