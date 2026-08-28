K Annamalai, Ex-BJP Tamil Nadu Chief, Blasts CBFC Over Clearing Yash's Toxic

K Annamalai Hits Out At CBFC

“The censor board should be even stricter. When we go to the US or European countries, look at how strict their censor boards are. In India, however, many scenes we see are unacceptable — scenes that have no regard for age groups like 16, 18, or 14. So, some films should be completely censored,” he stressed while addressing the media on Thursday, August 27.