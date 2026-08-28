K Annamalai, Ex-BJP Tamil Nadu Chief, Blasts CBFC Over Clearing Yash's Toxic

K Annamalai called out the CBFC over its clearance to movies like Toxic.
He urged the board to be more stringent.
The former BJP leader questioned the excessive depiction of violence and misogyny in mainstream movies.
Alluding to Yash-starrer Toxic, which is courting backlash over alleged misogyny and heightened violence, former IPS officer-turned-politician K Annamalai recently bashed India’s lack of incisive censorship. He desisted, however, from naming the movie specifically.
He vehemently attacked Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), questioning the clearance given to the film.
K Annamalai Hits Out At CBFC
“The censor board should be even stricter. When we go to the US or European countries, look at how strict their censor boards are. In India, however, many scenes we see are unacceptable — scenes that have no regard for age groups like 16, 18, or 14. So, some films should be completely censored,” he stressed while addressing the media on Thursday, August 27.
Annamalai added, “I’m not saying films should be banned, but they should be properly censored. Also, theatres should strictly enforce who can and can’t watch such movies. Even after many films get age-specific certificates, theatres don’t enforce them; they let everyone in. Only theatres in malls impose the rules properly.”
He underlined, “Some films have ruined the student community. You should follow the censor markings correctly. Even if a big star is acting, the CBFC should decide which scenes to allow and which not to allow. But some recent films certainly don’t give us joy. Because on one side, we scream until our throats are sore about women’s empowerment, rape cases, and atrocities against women.”
“On the other side, a movie depicts a woman vulgarly, as a sex trophy. ‘I can have a wife and then a mistress,’ a film that was released 2-3 days ago shows. No matter what we say, cinema is a very powerful medium. It has started to show many wrong depictions,” he maintained.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic hit theatres on August 26, after several postponements. It boasts spectacular opening day numbers, raking in over a hundred crores.