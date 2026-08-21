Yash’s Toxic Gets A-Rating With No Cuts From CBFC; Fans Question Censor Board

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The decision has sparked amusement online, with social media users comparing the clearance with the board’s recent decisions on kissing scenes in Hollywood films.

image Prefer on Google
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
Yash’s Toxic Gets A-Rating From CBFC Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Toxic has received an A-rating from the CBFC without any major cuts.

  • The film’s lengthy runtime and violent content have drawn attention online.

  • Fans are comparing the clearance with the CBFC’s treatment of recent Hollywood films.

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has received an A-rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts, despite being billed as a violent and adult revenge drama. The decision has surprised social media users, particularly those comparing its certification with recent censorship involving kissing scenes in Hollywood films.

Toxic gets A-rating with no cuts

The film has been cleared for theatrical release with only two minor modifications. The CBFC has reportedly asked the makers to mute and replace two words or phrases in the Kannada version, with corresponding changes made to the English subtitles.

A statutory warning relating to smoking and drinking will also be added. Beyond these changes, no scenes have been removed. The film has received an A-certificate and has a reported runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups English Trailer - YouTube
Toxic English Trailer Out: Yash’s Film Arrives Worldwide On August 26

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The decision has attracted attention because Toxic contains graphic violence, sexual imagery and mature themes. The film has also faced scrutiny over promotional material featuring intimate scenes and imagery involving women.

Internet compares Toxic with Spider-Man

Social media users were quick to compare the clearance with the CBFC’s recent decisions on Hollywood releases. Some questioned why a film considered considerably violent could pass without cuts when Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly faced scrutiny over a kissing scene.

Related Content
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups English Trailer - YouTube
Toxic UK Rating - YouTube
Toxic - X
Ram Gopal Varma Slams Censor Board - Instagram
Comments
Netizen's Comments Photo: Reddit
Netizen's Comments Photo: Reddit

One user joked that the CBFC appeared to have a bigger issue with Spider-Man kissing than with the violence in Toxic. Others questioned the board’s approach to depictions of women and intimate content.

Yash has previously stressed that Toxic is not intended for children. Speaking about the film, he said adults should decide what they want to watch and take from its story.

Toxic UK Rating - YouTube
Toxic Gets Higher UK Ratings For Violence And Sex Than Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Films

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The film releases in theatres on August 26.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories