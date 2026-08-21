Injuries Rock Sri Lanka After Galle Defeat Against India As Surprise Call-Ups Shake Up Test Squad

Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige have been drafted into Sri Lanka’s squad for the second Test against India
Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal are ruled out, while Pathum Nissanka remains unlikely to feature
Mishara arrives after scoring 145 off 72 balls, while Arachchige earned his call-up following a 127 for Sri Lanka A
Sri Lanka's defeat in Galle has left them with more than just a 0-1 deficit to overcome. As the hosts prepare for the second and final Test against India in Colombo on August 23, their batting unit is set for another shake-up, with injuries and availability concerns forcing the selectors to look beyond the players who featured in the series opener.
Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal have been ruled out. Sri Lanka coach Gary Kirsten confirmed after the Galle Test that Mendis has suffered a “proper hamstring injury” and will not be available for some time.
The wicketkeeper-batter had already been replaced in the squad by Niroshan Dickwella. Chandimal, meanwhile, was injured on Day 4 of the first Test and entered concussion protocols, which require a minimum seven-day stand-down period before a return to action.
With Pathum Nissanka also unlikely to return, the hosts have now turned to two players who have recently made strong cases through their performances outside the senior Test side.
Those two players are Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige, who have been drafted into Sri Lanka's squad for the Colombo Test. Both are uncapped in Test cricket, but they arrive with some serious recent form behind them.
Arachchige's 127 Earns Him A Chance
Arachchige's call-up follows an impressive outing for Sri Lanka A against India A. The all-rounder scored 127 in the second unofficial Test, finishing as Sri Lanka A's leading run-scorer in the series.
Batting at No. 5 and captaining the side, Arachchige produced a defiant innings despite Sri Lanka A eventually losing the match by 10 wickets. With Sri Lanka suddenly in need of batting depth, his performance could hardly have come at a better time.
Mishara, meanwhile, has also been in excellent touch. After impressing in his first Lanka Premier League season, the batter continued his run of form in the Major Clubs T20 tournament. On the very day he received his Test call-up, Mishara smashed 145 off just 72 balls, adding further weight to his case for a place in the senior side.
The hosts have already been forced to make changes during the series, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara coming in as Chandimal’s concussion substitute in Galle. Now, with Mendis and Chandimal unavailable and Nissanka still recovering from wrist surgery, Sri Lanka’s batting resources will be tested again as they attempt to level the two-Test series. The Colombo Test begins on August 23.