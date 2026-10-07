Donald Trump says France’s school protests are driven by “out of control mass migration” and Islam.
French students and teachers have been protesting understaffing, overcrowding, poor infrastructure and inadequate education funding.
The demonstrations have spread nationwide and seen clashes with police, arrests and injuries.
US President Donald Trump has blamed France’s escalating school protests on “out of control mass migration”, claiming the unrest is not about education but about Islam seeking to “take over” the country.
In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said: “What’s happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration. This isn’t about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!” He signed off the post as “President DJT”.
Trump’s intervention came as France faced another major day of demonstrations involving high-school students, teachers, unions and other groups. The protests, which began over concerns about the state of public education, have spread across the country and increasingly involved clashes with riot police.
What Are France’s School Protests About?
The demonstrations have been driven primarily by complaints about understaffing, overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school buildings and inadequate resources.
The movement began in September and has grown into a national campaign, with students demanding improvements to public education. On Tuesday, more than 250,000 people took part in demonstrations across France, according to figures reported by news agencies, with protests held in dozens of cities.
The unrest has also become increasingly violent. Clashes between demonstrators and police have resulted in injuries and arrests, while hundreds of schools have been disrupted or closed.
A 15-year-old student lost his hand during a confrontation in Lens on October 5. Authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident after reports that the teenager had picked up a police grenade. The precise circumstances remain under investigation.
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has acknowledged students’ concerns and ordered ministers to work on issues including replacing absent teachers, reviewing school hours and addressing deteriorating school buildings, as per The Guardian.
Trump’s Intervention Draws Attention To Migration
Trump’s comments shift the focus from the protesters’ stated education demands to his longstanding political criticism of immigration and Islam.
His claim that the protests are fundamentally about Islam and migration was not supported by the principal demands publicly associated with the movement. Reporting on the demonstrations has instead identified education funding, staffing shortages, overcrowding and poor infrastructure as central concerns.
The comments also come at a politically sensitive moment in France, with the government under pressure over public spending, education and growing social unrest ahead of the country’s next presidential election.
As demonstrations continue, the French government faces the challenge of addressing the students’ demands while containing clashes between protesters and police.
Trump’s intervention adds an international political dimension to a crisis that began inside France’s schools — and risks further shifting the debate from classrooms and teachers to the much wider and more divisive questions of immigration, identity and Islam.