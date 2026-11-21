Modi, Balendra Shah to launch new India-Nepal train.
The Ayodhya-Janakpur Express will cover 604 Km across two countries.
The service will connect 10 stations and run weekly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah are set to flag off the Ayodhya-Janakpur Express on November 23 from New Delhi.
The new train service between the two nations is expected to strengthen ties and improve connectivity between important destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The Ministry of Railways said, “Improved rail connectivity between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham will make travel more convenient for pilgrims and tourists. It is expected to encourage greater visitor movement, strengthen people-to-people relationships and provide opportunities for communities to engage with their shared cultural heritage.”
“Beyond religious travel, increased passenger movement can support local hotels, shops, transport operators and tourism-related businesses, contributing to economic activity along the connected regions,” it added.
What Are The Routes Ayodhya Janakpur Express Will Cover?
The Ayodhya-Janakpur Express will cover around 604 km distance. It will pass through several towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It will halt at 10 stations along the route: Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham.
The train will run once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham in Nepal every Saturday and Ayodhya Cantt in India every Monday.
Why Has the Train Been Announced Between India And Nepal?
The Ministry of Railways has said that the new train service will play an important role in the two neighbours' longstanding relationship. The ministry also said that the two countries share deep-rooted cultural and historical links, which are shaped by religious traditions and close ties between communities on both sides of the border.
It further added that this service would bring people closer through bilateral cooperation.
When Will Balendra Shah Reach India?
Nepal PM Balendra Shah will visit India on November 22 and 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This will be his first visit to India since taking office on March 27, 2026, and his first bilateral foreign visit as prime minister.
Shah had travelled to New York in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly. His visit is also significant as no Nepalese prime minister has visited India since Pushpa Kamal Dahal, popularly known as Prachanda, made a four-day trip to New Delhi in June 2023
What Will Be On The Agenda During Balendra Shah’s Visit To India?
Economic aid, connectivity and energy cooperation are expected to be key topics in Balendra Shah's talks with Modi. Nepal has sought a $2 billion assistance package from India, which includes low-interest loans, grants and funds to rebuild areas damaged by the August 26 floods in the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi corridor.
Kathmandu also wants more air-entry routes for its international airports in Bhairahawa and Pokhara. Both airports have struggled to attract international airlines due to limited flight connectivity.
India is looking to strengthen its ties with Nepal as China has grown its presence in the Himalayan country.
China has recently expanded its presence in Nepal through infrastructure projects and trade. Nepal signed a memorandum to join China's Belt and Road Initiative in 2017. It also signed a framework agreement in 2024 to advance cooperation between the two nations.
Beijing also provided a $216 million loan for Pokhara International Airport. China has emerged as Nepal's second-largest import source, although India remains its biggest trading partner. Kathmandu has sought to deepen ties with Beijing while reducing its dependence on New Delhi.