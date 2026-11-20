Balendra Shah visits India amid strained bilateral relations.
Modi meeting to focus on trade, energy and connectivity.
China's growing influence adds strategic importance to talks.
Balendra Shah ( commonly known as Balen Shah) has not always been seen as a friendly face in New Delhi. From displaying a Greater Nepal map as Kathmandu mayor to taking strong positions on disputes involving Indian territories, Shah has previously made headlines for his criticism of India.
He is visiting India on 22 November and will be discussing the bilateral ties between the two countries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently, India remains Nepal's biggest trading partner, while China has expanded its economic and strategic presence in the Himalayan country.
Shah's government wants greater Indian assistance for infrastructure and reconstruction. His engagement with New Delhi will be closely watched, particularly to see whether he adopts a more pragmatic approach towards India while maintaining Nepal's ties with Beijing.
What Will Be On The Agenda?
Economic assistance, connectivity, and energy cooperation are expected to dominate Balendra Shah's talks with Modi. Nepal has proposed a $2 billion package from India, including concessional loans, grants and funds for reconstruction after the August 26 floods in the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi corridor.
Kathmandu is also seeking additional air-entry routes for its international airports in Bhairahawa and Pokhara, which have struggled to attract international airlines because of limited connectivity.
The two sides are expected to discuss the long-delayed Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, particularly disagreements over construction costs and sharing water-related benefits.
Border disputes involving Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Susta could also come up, although the issue was not discussed during Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Kathmandu.
The leaders are additionally expected to inaugurate India-backed infrastructure projects, including the Nepal Police Academy, a bridge in Darchula and an integrated check post in Bhairahawa.
Why India-Nepal Relations Have Been Strained
India and Nepal share deep historical and cultural ties. The open border between the two countries allows their citizens to travel without the usual visa requirements. However, in recent periods, disputes over territories and concerns over India’s influence have strained the relationship.
In 2015, Nepal adopted its new constitution. India was concerned that this constitution did not address the demands of the Madhesi community who live in Nepal's southern plains. The Madhesi community shares close cultural and family ties with India.
The adoption of the constitution was followed by disruptions in the movement of essential supplies across the India-Nepal border. Nepal accused India of imposing an unofficial blockade, a charge New Delhi denied. The disruption lasted for months and caused shortages of fuel, medicines and other essential goods. It also strengthened anti-India sentiment in parts of Nepal.
Relations became tense again in 2020 after Nepal issued a revised political map incorporating Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, territories administered by India but claimed by Nepal. The dispute remains unresolved.
Why Balendra Shah’s Visit Is Important For India?
Nepal is strategically important for India because it is between the Indian plains and China's Tibetan region. India shares a long open border with Nepal, which makes cooperation between the two countries important for trade and security.
India is the largest trading partner of Nepal. Nepal is also dependent on India for access to international markets through the ports of India.
New Delhi wants a stable relationship with Kathmandu not only due to the historical relationship between the two countries but also due to changing geopolitical dynamics in South Asia. If relations between the two countries are strained further, it can give an opportunity for China to expand its influence in the region.
The upcoming visit of Shah provides an opportunity for New Delhi to engage directly with the political leadership of Nepal. The two countries are expected to review their bilateral relations and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest through these talks.
Nepal’s Growing Ties With China
In recent years, China has emerged as an important economic and strategic partner for Nepal. Kathmandu has been looking to reduce its dependency on India. The then Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, signed an agreement with Beijing in March 2016. This agreement allowed Nepal to use seaports and dryports of China for the movement of goods from other countries. A protocol was signed between the two countries in 2019 to use the trade routes.
Nepal joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of China in May 2017. China has been involved in several development projects in Nepal, such as the expansion of Kathmandu's Ring Road and roads linking Nepal to the Chinese border.
China also invested in the construction of Pokhara International Airport. It has been supporting the development of various dry ports for Nepal. The two countries signed a new BRI cooperation framework that will cover projects such as a cross-border railway, the Tokha-Chhahare tunnel and several road links, in December 2024.
Having a strong relationship with Nepal is also important for China’s security concerns. Nepal shares a long border with China's Tibet Autonomous Region, making the country important to Beijing's security interests.
Where Balendra Shah Stands On India And China
Balendra Shah has been known for his earlier remarks criticising New Delhi. When he was mayor of Kathmandu, he displayed a map of Greater Nepal that had Indian territories in it.
Shah threatened in June 2023, to prohibit the screening of all Indian films in Kathmandu unless the dialogue in Adipurush referring to Sita as India's daughter was removed.
His stance, however, appears to have softened after he became prime minister of Nepal. Shah has acknowledged that the encroachment of territories was not a one-sided issue in May 2026. He has admitted that Nepal had also encroached on Indian territory.
The government of Nepal under his leadership has indicated that it wants to focus on economic cooperation between the two countries.
Shah faces the challenge of maintaining Nepal's existing economic and diplomatic ties with China without allowing the country's relationship with Beijing to come at the expense of ties with India. His approach will be closely watched by both neighbours.