Nepal’s Growing Ties With China

In recent years, China has emerged as an important economic and strategic partner for Nepal. Kathmandu has been looking to reduce its dependency on India. The then Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, signed an agreement with Beijing in March 2016. This agreement allowed Nepal to use seaports and dryports of China for the movement of goods from other countries. A protocol was signed between the two countries in 2019 to use the trade routes.