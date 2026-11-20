Lakshya Sen beat Singapore’s eighth seed Loh Kean Yew 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 in the men’s singles quarterfinals
The 25-year-old from Almora has already qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals and will face either Anders Antonsen or Zhu Xuan Chen next
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated China’s Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 to enter the men’s doubles semifinals
Lakshya Sen powered into the Hong Kong Open semifinals on Friday after beating former world champion Loh Kean Yew in three games, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also moved into the last four of the men's doubles. Rakshitha Ramraj's run, however, ended in the women's singles quarterfinals.
The 25-year-old from Almora, who had already qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals, beat Singapore's eighth seed Loh 21-17, 10-21, 21-13 in the men's singles last eight.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games champion, who won the Hylo Open and the Kumamoto Masters Japan, will take on the winner of the quarterfinal between Denmark's Anders Antonsen and China's third seed Zhu Xuan Chen.
In doubles, fifth seeds Satwik and Chirag beat China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi 21-12, 13-21, 21-16 in 59 minutes.
Rakshitha went down 19-21, 16-21 to Thailand's fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong. The 2026 season has been a breakthrough one for the Indian.
“I was having a little soreness in my legs. But I think I did really well today. It's just that she was better, stroke-wise, and the experience she had. I think I learnt a lot today,” Rakshitha said.
“I think I was consistent till the very end of the game. She was pulling all the shuttle by my side. She committed very few errors. I think that's something I have to learn from her.” Rakshitha said.
“It has been a very good tournament. And I think I've learnt so many things from this tournament. I'll carry forward everything for the upcoming tournaments. And I'll try my best,” Rakshitha said.
Rakshitha said she would next be playing in the Syed Modi International in Lucknow. “I'm very excited to play in India. I'm very confident. This week has been really great. So I think I'll do the same in the Syed Modi event,” Rakshitha said.
Kidambi Srikanth will face Thailand's second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn later in the day.
On Thursday, Lakshya beat Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-11, 21-18, while Srikanth recovered from a game down to beat Korea's Yoo Tae Bin 12-21, 21-18, 21-14.
Srikanth had knocked out Japan's Koki Watanabe in the first round on Wednesday, a result that sealed Lakshya's place in the season-ending event in Hangzhou.