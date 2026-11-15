Sen-Sational Comeback! Lakshya Sen Becomes First-Ever Indian To Win Kumamoto Masters Japan

Lakshya Sen defeated Japan's Koki Watanabe 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 to win the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2026
The victory secured his second consecutive BWF Super 500 title and marked the first time he has won two BWF World Tour titles in a season
Lakshya became the first-ever Indian badminton player to win the tournament since it was first held in 2023
Lakshya Sen became the first-ever Indian badminton player to win the Kumamoto Masters Japan since the tournament was first held in 2023, defeating Japan's Koki Watanabe in the final on Sunday.
The eighth-seeded Indian fought back from a game down to register a 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 victory over the home favourite in a thrilling contest lasting one hour and four minutes.
The triumph also handed Lakshya his second consecutive BWF Super 500 title, following his victory at the Hylo Open in Germany earlier this month.
It was the sixth BWF World Tour title of Lakshya's career and, more significantly, the first time he had won two Tour titles in a single season.
The 25-year-old had entered the tournament ranked 12th in the Race to Finals standings with 64,980 points. His title-winning run earned him 9,200 points, taking his projected tally to 74,180 and moving him up to sixth place when the standings are updated on Tuesday.
The result puts Lakshya in a qualifying position for the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou. However, his place at the season-ending tournament is not yet confirmed, with the Hong Kong Open, scheduled from November 17 to 22, serving as the final qualifying event.
Lakshya Sen Struggles Against Koki Watanabe's Attack In Opening Game
Playing in front of his home crowd, Watanabe made an aggressive start, racing to a 3-0 lead before extending it to 6-1. His well-directed smashes, particularly those targeting Lakshya's forehand, kept the Indian under constant pressure.
Lakshya attempted to fight back and reduced the deficit to 5-8, but a couple of misplaced returns allowed Watanabe to regain control. The Japanese continued to dictate the rallies and carried an 11-6 advantage into the mid-game interval.
The Indian showed greater intent after the break, improving his defensive returns and moving within two points at 10-12. A sharp return-to-serve brought him closer, but Watanabe responded by forcing errors from his opponent.
The Japanese shuttler continued to find openings with his attacking shots, establishing an 18-12 lead before earning eight game points. Lakshya saved one, but a return going wide handed Watanabe the opening game 21-13.
Lakshya Sen Fights Back To Force Decider
A change of ends brought a change in momentum as Lakshya came out with a much more attacking approach in the second game.
The Indian raced to a 5-0 lead, taking control of the net and restricting Watanabe's opportunities to attack. He capitalised on a loose net return before producing a precise cross-court smash to maintain his advantage at the interval.
Watanabe attempted to close the gap after the restart, but Lakshya's quicker racquet work and improved shot placement helped him retain control. The Indian moved to 15-10, with his opponent also struggling with unforced errors.
Lakshya appeared to be cruising towards a deciding game when he opened up a 19-10 advantage. However, Watanabe launched a spirited comeback, winning seven consecutive points to bring the score to 17-19.
With the momentum threatening to shift, Lakshya responded at a crucial moment. After sending one shot long, he unleashed a powerful smash to wrap up the game 21-18 and take the final into a decider.
Lakshya Sen Overpowers Watanabe In Decider To Clinch Title
The deciding game featured several closely fought exchanges, with both players looking to gain an early advantage.
Lakshya's defensive resilience came to the fore when he stretched across the court to produce a full-length diving block and take a 2-1 lead. The Indian gradually began dictating the rallies and moved from 3-3 to establish a 9-6 advantage.
A well-judged push helped him carry a four-point cushion into the interval, with Lakshya leading 11-7.
The Indian increased the attacking intensity after the break, using powerful smashes to keep Watanabe on the back foot. Two successive winners extended his advantage to 13-7, while another pair of steep smashes took him to 16-7.
Watanabe attempted another recovery, reducing the deficit from 7-17 to 13-19. However, Lakshya maintained his composure, producing two accurate returns to earn seven match points.
He converted his second opportunity with another cross-court winner, completing a 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 comeback victory to lift the Kumamoto Masters Japan trophy.
The victory marked a career first for Lakshya, as he claimed two BWF World Tour titles in the same season for the first time. He had reached three Tour finals in 2026, finishing runner-up at the All England Open in March before winning the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan.