India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Mohammed Siraj Strikes To Remove Tim Seifert For 14 | NZ 29/1 (6)

India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI, Live Score: India are bowled out for 209 in the 5th ODI against New Zealand as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail, while Santner and Duffy claim three wickets each. Follow Live score

Indian players react after taking a wicket during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

Indian players react after taking a wicket during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. | Photo: Joshua Devenie/Photosport via AP

IND vs NZ Live Score, 5th ODI: India's batting woes continued in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand as the visitors were bowled out for just 209 in 42.1 overs after Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first at Bay Oval. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact, falling for seven and one respectively, while Matthew Fisher provided New Zealand with early breakthroughs. Shreyas Iyer also failed to silence his critics, falling for 22 to a short delivery. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan top-scored with 46 each, but Santner and Jacob Duffy claimed three wickets apiece to wrap up India's innings.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Nov 2026, 11:44:59 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Mohammed Siraj gets his first wicket! India finally get the breakthrough! Mohammed Siraj strikes in his first appearance of the series, dismissing Tim Seifert for 14 off 21 balls. Seifert looks to play a shot but finds Yash Thakur at mid-on, who takes a comfortable catch. A much-needed wicket for India as Siraj breaks the opening partnership and brings the visitors back into the contest. NZ 29/1 (6)

15 Nov 2026, 11:30:10 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Seifert, Young provide good start! New Zealand have made a steady start to the chase, reaching 20 without losing a wicket after four overs. Tim Seifert finds the boundary, while Will Young continues to rotate the strike. Mohammed Siraj concedes six runs in his second over, with India still searching for an early breakthrough. NZ 20/0 (4)

15 Nov 2026, 11:20:11 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Arshdeep Starts Well! A quiet start to New Zealand's chase as Arshdeep Singh concedes just two runs in the opening over. Will Young and Tim Seifert have both got off the mark, but the Indian pacer has kept things tight with the new ball. NZ 2/0 (1)

15 Nov 2026, 11:10:43 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Second Innings Begins! Will Young and Tim Seifert walk out to begin New Zealand's chase of 210. Young will take strike, while Arshdeep Singh has the new ball for India.

15 Nov 2026, 10:58:03 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Some interesting records from India's innings! The middle-order struggles away from home continue, with positions four to seven averaging just 24.64 since the Champions Trophy 2025, compared to 47.75 at home. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh created a little piece of history with his late fireworks. He joined Venkatesh Prasad and Mohammed Shami as the only Indian No. 11 batters to smash two sixes in an ODI. Arshdeep also became the third Indian No. 11 to hit a six off the very first ball he faced in an ODI. A memorable cameo despite India's batting collapse!

15 Nov 2026, 10:42:29 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Jacob Duffy wraps up India's innings! The pacer bowls a clever slower delivery that beats Arshdeep Singh's bat and crashes into the stumps. Arshdeep departs for a quickfire 14 off just four balls, including two sixes, ending India's brief late-order fightback. Duffy finishes with three wickets as New Zealand bundle out the visitors for 209 in 42.1 overs. IND 209 (42.1)

15 Nov 2026, 10:39:28 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Arshdeep-Siraj on attack! A late fightback from India's tailenders! Arshdeep Singh has provided a much-needed burst of runs, smashing boundaries to put New Zealand under some pressure. Mohammed Siraj is also contributing from the other end as the duo have stitched together a quick 26-run partnership off just nine deliveries. Twelve runs come off Mitchell Santner's final over as India cross the 200-run mark. IND 209/9 (42)

15 Nov 2026, 10:32:04 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Ishan Kishan loses his resistance! A massive blow for India as Jacob Duffy removes the well-set Ishan Kishan for 46 off 58 balls. Kishan looked set to guide the lower order towards a respectable total but falls just four runs short of his half-century. Matthew Fisher takes the catch to end his fighting knock, leaving India nine down. New Zealand are now just one wicket away from wrapping up the Indian innings. IND 183/9

15 Nov 2026, 10:19:01 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Another one goes! A disastrous over for India as Mitchell Santner completes a double-wicket maiden! Yash Thakur becomes the latest victim, departing for a duck on his ODI debut after edging a flighted delivery behind to wicketkeeper Tim Seifert. Santner picks up his third wicket of the innings, leaving India eight down. Ishan Kishan is now running out of partners at the other end as New Zealand tighten their grip on the contest. IND 166/8 (36)

15 Nov 2026, 10:17:35 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Auqib Nabi Also goes! India continue to lose wickets at regular intervals! Mitchell Santner strikes again, dismissing Auqib Nabi for just five off nine deliveries. The New Zealand skipper slows the delivery and gets enough drift to force Nabi into an aerial drive. The ball goes straight to cover, where Finn Allen takes a comfortable catch. Santner picks up his second wicket. IND 166/7 (35.2)

15 Nov 2026, 10:15:01 am IST India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th ODI: Naman Dhir Departs! Another wicket for New Zealand! Mitchell Santner outfoxes Naman Dhir with a cleverly flighted delivery, forcing him into an aerial shot that goes straight to Nick Kelly at deep cover. Dhir departs for 22 off 31 balls, leaving India six down. Auqib Nabi walks in and gets off the mark with a boundary through fine leg on the final delivery. Six runs come off the over, but India lose another crucial wicket. IND 164/6 (34)