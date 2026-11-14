‘Chutkulon Ki Sarkar’: Nayab Singh Saini Targets Bhagwant Mann Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Polls

Saini calls Mann's government a ‘Chutkulon Ki Sarkar’ at Jalandhar rally.
Haryana chief minister questions AAP's record on employment, drugs and women's welfare.
Saini promises Haryana-style crop procurement, healthcare coverage and assistance for women in Punjab.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stepped up the BJP’s attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a rally in Jalandhar, criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s record on employment, drugs, law and order, healthcare and women’s welfare ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Calling the Mann government a “Chutkulon Ki Sarkar”, Saini said jokes might entertain people in cinema halls but could not run a government. He contrasted the AAP government’s performance with that of the BJP-led administration in Haryana, presenting the neighbouring state as a model for Punjab.
The rally also gave Saini an opportunity to outline the BJP’s proposed agenda for Punjab, with promises on agricultural procurement, government recruitment, healthcare and action against drug trafficking.
Jobs And Drugs
Employment was among the key issues raised by Saini. Referring to AAP’s pre-election promise of providing jobs to 25 lakh young people, he questioned the government’s record and contrasted it with Mann’s claim that around 60,000 government jobs had been provided during his tenure.
Saini alleged that corruption and controversies surrounding recruitment had affected deserving candidates in Punjab. He claimed that Haryana had provided more than two lakh government jobs through a transparent recruitment process without “Parchi-Kharchi”.
He also accused the Mann government of failing to fulfil its promise of making Punjab drug-free within six months of coming to power. Saini said drug addiction continued to affect the state’s youth and alleged that the government lacked the political will to tackle the problem.
Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s target of making India drug-free by 2029, Saini warned drug traffickers that they would have to abandon their illegal activities or leave Punjab if the BJP came to power.
Farmers, Health And Women’s Welfare
Farmers’ welfare featured prominently in Saini’s address. He promised that a BJP government in Punjab would extend Haryana’s policy of procuring all 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the state.
On healthcare, Saini questioned the Mann government over the number of Mohalla Clinics established in Punjab and the people who had received treatment there.
Citing Haryana’s Ayushman Bharat coverage, he claimed that 1.5 crore people had been issued health cards and 40 lakh beneficiaries had received free treatment worth ₹6,000 crore.
Saini also targeted AAP over its promise of providing ₹1,000 in monthly financial assistance to women in Punjab, alleging that the commitment had remained unfulfilled for nearly five years.
In contrast, he cited Haryana’s Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, under which, he said, more than 10 lakh women had received financial assistance.
The Jalandhar rally highlighted the BJP’s emerging pitch for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with Saini using Haryana’s governance record to challenge the Mann government on jobs, farmers’ welfare, healthcare, women's assistance and drug trafficking.