Rahul's 'Smelt Of Alcohol' Remark Against Mann Deepens AAP-Congress Clash Ahead Of Punjab Polls

AAP, for its part, has kept its distance from the INDIA bloc. The split became formal in July 2025, when AAP quit the bloc. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced AAP’s exit and blamed Congress for failing to keep the Opposition together after the 2024 election. "The AAP is not a part of the INDIA alliance, though we will continue to strongly raise public issues in Parliament, oppose the government whenever we believe it is in the wrong. We have always played the role of a strong opposition and will continue to do that. INDIA alliance should hold its meetings and take whatever decisions it wants to take," Singh had told reporters.