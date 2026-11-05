However, soon after Venugopal left for Delhi, friction emerged. On October 28, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh took to his social-media handle on X and wrote that he rejected all speculation and rumours about changing parties. The incident shows that some party members are looking to disrupt the peace. It remains to be seen if it indeed will be a united house in the run-up to the elections. The equations may alter during the ticket- distribution stage. “Although the party has decided that the leadership issue would be settled after the elections, it will come up during the candidate-selection process,” says Kidwai.